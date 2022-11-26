Read full article on original website
City of Charleston offering 2 free hours of parking during holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston and the County of Charleston are helping residents offset the cost of holiday shopping by offering some free parking. Those interested in attending holiday events or going shopping in the downtown area can get two free hours of parking using a special voucher. The voucher is only valid […]
charlestondaily.net
Folly Beach, Park Circle, and Charleston Holiday Parade 2022 Details
Come join the City of Charleston for this fun, a high-energy parade which will commence on Broad Street at Rutledge, travel North on Meeting Street, and conclude on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. Participants include musical ensembles, clubs, and organizations. Tree Lighting to Follow in Marion Square. Park Circle Skate...
charlestondaily.net
Christmas in the Creek Parade (Goose Creek, SC) – Saturday, December 10, 2022
The annual Christmas in the Creek Holiday Parade is coming to Goose Creek on Saturday, Dec. 10! The parade will take place on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The mile-long parade begins on St. James Avenue and continues to Marilyn Street.
Life-size gingerbread house on display at Hotel Bennett in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gingerbread is one of those signature scents of the Christmas season. Guests staying at Hotel Bennett, a luxury hotel located near Marion Square, will be welcomed with a life-sized gingerbread house and plenty of festive events throughout December. The gingerbread house, adorned with candy and sweet treats, will be on display […]
charlestondaily.net
Summerville Christmas Parade – 2022 Theme “175th Birthday Celebration” – Sunday, December 11, 2022
Summerville Christmas Parade is designed to promote positivity throughout the Town of Summerville while capturing the “spirit of the Christmas holiday.” The parade is a family-friendly, non-political event that aims to bring the community together to celebrate the season while representing the local traditions and Summerville hospitality. 2022...
Try these 10 Fun Things to do in Charleston
There are so many things to do in Charleston, South Carolina; you can stay occupied for weeks if you’d like to. I recently spent several months in the southern United States and found Charleston filled with activity, history, unique architecture and alligators than I bargained for! But it is all splendid, and I’ll happily return again and again.
Where to find your Christmas tree in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, many Lowcountry residents are starting to deck the halls for the Christmas season. In 2021, 75 percent of American households displayed a Christmas tree, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, and with higher prices and less variety expected this year, experts are encouraging […]
abcnews4.com
New hotel coming to Downtown Nexton in 2024
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Sharbell Nexton, LLC. has announced the development of an A.C. Hotel by Marriott, developed by Baywood Hotels, a Columbia, MD-based company. Construction is projected to finish in 2024, the company said Tuesday. The boutique hotel will cover 2.5 acres and be located at the corner...
1 South Carolina City Named Among The World's Best Christmas Vacations
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the 17 best places to celebrate the holidays, including this spot in South Carolina.
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 11/28
Taylor Leach of West Ashley would invite her husband along with a legendary musician and a late notable celebrity chef to dine on a dream dinner of local seafood, a noodle dish and a classic pastry. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: John Lennon, Anthony Bourdain and husband Nate Leach. DRINK: Certified Lover...
live5news.com
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four months after a woman was reported missing from Berkeley County, her family gathered Sunday to celebrate her 78th birthday and continue to pray for her safe return. Ruth Jenkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on July 16 walking along Highway 45 in...
counton2.com
Breeze offering $25 flights from Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:. Cincinnati, OH. Fort Meyers, FL. Islip/Long Island, NY. Louisville, KY. Orlando, FL. Richmond, VA. Syracuse, NY. Tampa,...
Here's Where to Follow the 'Southern Hospitality' Cast on Instagram
In the same vein of Bravo’s L.A.-based Vanderpump Rules comes a restaurateur reality show on the opposite end of the country. Southern Hospitality takes place in Charleston, S.C., and follows the lives of eatery tycoon and Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte and her staff of the Republic. Article continues...
Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
charlestondaily.net
Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
Check your tickets: $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nice boost to the holiday shopping season – one Charleston lottery player won $100,000 while playing Palmetto Cash 5. The winning ticket was purchased at Blue Water #24 at 2493 Savannah Highway in Charleston. Check your ticket: South Carolina’s lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five numbers that […]
counton2.com
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston. Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston. Family alleges abuse at Dorchester County care facility. Family alleges abuse at Dorchester County care facility. Lowcountry businesses participating in Cyber Monday. Lowcountry Jewish community pays respects to Holocaust …. News 2...
live5news.com
Beautiful start to the beginning of the work week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We expect a beautiful start to the brand new work and school week as we get ready to wrap up November and head into December. It’s all sunshine today with highs climbing into the low 70s this afternoon. We’ll start out a little cooler tomorrow morning in the 40s but still manage to wind up in the low 70s again by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead our next storm system which will bring the chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. A cold front will arrive late Wednesday pushing any showers and storms quickly through our area. With the front offshore Thursday. sunshine will return but the temperatures will turn much chillier. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with low temperatures in the 30s by Friday morning. The cool down looks like it will only last through Friday with a return of milder air over the upcoming weekend.
live5news.com
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
live5news.com
Reward offered for pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward after someone stole a pot-bellied pig being cared for at the Charleston Animal Society over the Thanksgiving weekend. North Charleston Police are investigating the theft of “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from the shelter’s barn, Charleston...
