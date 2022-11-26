Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested After Crashing Car into LaCanada Flintridge House
A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Canada Flintridge house, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. W. DeOlivera of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. The vehicle went off...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified
A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Whittier Crash Publicly ID’d
A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed, One Injured in Palmdale Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured Saturday when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 10:49 a.m. at East Avenue O and 120th Street East, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Two people from the motorcycle were taken by paramedics...
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar
Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed In Granada Hills Crash
A person was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Granada Hills. The crash at 18060 Rinaldi St. was reported at 7:19 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. One person died at the scene, Humphrey said. There was no immediate word on the gender or age...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Suspected Fatal Road-Rage Shooting
A 41-year-old man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting one man and wounding four other victims in a suspected road-rage incident on Thanksgiving in Costa Mesa. Lee Quevon Walker was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He also faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and the personal use of a firearm.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in West Compton Crash
A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. A...
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Alleged DUI in Five-Vehicle Crash in Menifee
A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a five-vehicle crash, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Scott Road near Daily Road. The five vehicles were a Tesla sedan, Toyota sedan, Ford SUV, Kia sedan and a Jeep Wrangler. According to the Menifee Police Department, all the vehicles sustained major damage and multiple occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries.
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run of Biker in Lancaster
A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street West into the path of a motorcyclist, who was headed westbound on Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Solo SUV Crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine
One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m....
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing From West Covina Found
A woman who has depression and bipolar disorder, and went missing from West Covina in October, has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Chelsy Audris McGuire, 29, was last seen on Oct. 20 near the Plaza West Covina Mall, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday,...
mynewsla.com
Tanker Truck Crashes, Dumps Load of Raw Sewage on Winchester Road
A big rig hauling over 3,000 gallons of raw sewage overturned and dumped its load during a crash Tuesday in Winchester, forcing a roadway closure while crews cleaned up the mess. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on Scott Road, between Leon Road and Christine Street, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Wrench-Wielding Woman Wounded in Shooting Involving Deputies in Covina
A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Covina for allegedly charging with a pipe wrench. The incident occurred about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens ID’d
A man found shot to death in a car in Hawaiian Gardens was a Cudahy resident, authorities said Saturday. Jairo Mijango was 21 years old according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found Mijango in the front seat of the car, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Three Residents Injured During Home Invasion in El Monte
Three people were sent to a hospital, including one with serious injuries, after a home invasion robbery Sunday morning in El Monte, authorities said. Officers were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue, a little south of Interstate 10 and east of Rosemead Boulevard, regarding a robbery in progress, according to Lt. Pete Rasic of the El Monte Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Riverside Triple Homicide Killed, Victims Remembered at Vigil
A family of three whose bodies were found in a burning home in Riverside were remembered during a community vigil one day after the suspect was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles. During the Saturday night vigil, neighbors told ABC7 the three were a husband, wife...
