Pendleton schools on 2-hour winter weather delay

PENDLETON, Ore.- The Pendleton School District is currently operating on a 2-hour delay due to road conditions. Classes throughout the district will be starting two hours later than normal on Tuesday, November 29. According to the district morning classes at the Pendleton Early Learning Center and Stillman are canceled.
Hanford High Recycling Club cleans along Richland intersection

RICHLAND, Wash. — More than 20 students with Hanford High School’s Recycling Club took part in a community clean-up project around the Saint Street and Stevens Drive intersection, according to a post from HHS. The students reportedly cleaned everything from Snyder to the new fire station. This effort...
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a collision on SR 17 on the morning of November 29 that left a pedestrian dead. According to the WSP, a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Moses Lake woman was travelling southbound in the left lane of SR 17 near Yonezawa Road when they hit a pedestrian.
Lower Valley Christmas trucks spreading Holiday cheer

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are once again spreading their colorful Holiday cheer. The trucks cruised through Richland last night and will be in Grandview on November 29, at 6 p.m. The big trucks decked out in Christmas lights and Holiday decorations are making their way through local...
Out and About hosts vigil in Pasco for Club Q victims

Pasco, Wash. - A vigil in Pasco today mourning five victims of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Out and About + P-Flag Benton Franklin hosted a vigil to grieve and honor the victims of that mass shooting. Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges. "I'm...
3 arrested for BB gun threat at Moses Lake High School

MOSES LAKE, Wash.- Officers with the Moses Lake Police Department responded to a weapons call at Moses Lake High School around 3 p.m. on November 28. Two juvenile suspects who were suspended and should not have been on campus, and an 18-year-old adult suspect who was not enrolled at the school, entered the school illegally.
Project PATH to ease homelessness in Umatilla County

UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla County, in partnership with Stepping Stone Alliance, is breaking ground on Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing), in Hermiston on Tuesday, November, 29, at 12 p.m. According to a Umatilla press release, the funds for Project Path were secured in the Spring of 2022 when the...
Benton County firefighters training in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals

Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
WA auditor's office finds questionable spending within TSD

TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish School District is once again in the spotlight after the Washington State Auditor's Office found questionable spending habits in their last accountability audit published on November 21. The audit took place from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021. The audit report stated that in...
