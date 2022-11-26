Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco Police, Fire Departments host charity basketball game for domestic violence survivors
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department and the Pasco Fire Department will face off in a free-to-attend basketball game at Stevens Middle School on Saturday, December 17. The Pasco Heroes Charity Game will serve as a donation drop-off for the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, according to PPD.
nbcrightnow.com
Pendleton schools on 2-hour winter weather delay
PENDLETON, Ore.- The Pendleton School District is currently operating on a 2-hour delay due to road conditions. Classes throughout the district will be starting two hours later than normal on Tuesday, November 29. According to the district morning classes at the Pendleton Early Learning Center and Stillman are canceled.
nbcrightnow.com
Hanford High Recycling Club cleans along Richland intersection
RICHLAND, Wash. — More than 20 students with Hanford High School’s Recycling Club took part in a community clean-up project around the Saint Street and Stevens Drive intersection, according to a post from HHS. The students reportedly cleaned everything from Snyder to the new fire station. This effort...
ifiberone.com
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a collision on SR 17 on the morning of November 29 that left a pedestrian dead. According to the WSP, a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Moses Lake woman was travelling southbound in the left lane of SR 17 near Yonezawa Road when they hit a pedestrian.
Tri-Cities would look different if not for this former ‘Man of the Year’ who died Saturday
“They don’t make ‘em like that anymore, I don’t believe. They’re a vanishing breed.”
nbcrightnow.com
Lower Valley Christmas trucks spreading Holiday cheer
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are once again spreading their colorful Holiday cheer. The trucks cruised through Richland last night and will be in Grandview on November 29, at 6 p.m. The big trucks decked out in Christmas lights and Holiday decorations are making their way through local...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 east of Pendleton closed in both directions after multiple crashes
PENDLETON, Ore. - UPDATE. 1:49 p.m. According to the ODOT, I-84 eastbound and westbound are now closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter weather conditions and several crashes. I-84 eastbound was closed for about two hours this morning before opening briefly, then being closed again. The closure stretches from...
nbcrightnow.com
Out and About hosts vigil in Pasco for Club Q victims
Pasco, Wash. - A vigil in Pasco today mourning five victims of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Out and About + P-Flag Benton Franklin hosted a vigil to grieve and honor the victims of that mass shooting. Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges. "I'm...
nbcrightnow.com
3 arrested for BB gun threat at Moses Lake High School
MOSES LAKE, Wash.- Officers with the Moses Lake Police Department responded to a weapons call at Moses Lake High School around 3 p.m. on November 28. Two juvenile suspects who were suspended and should not have been on campus, and an 18-year-old adult suspect who was not enrolled at the school, entered the school illegally.
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
Learn more about 3 new doctors now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
New family medicine doctors, OB/GYN and nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities region.
KATU.com
Two Oregon men charged on numerous counts of taking big game animals illegally
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers from Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals. Officials say in the summer of 2020, troopers began gathering information and evidence which led to a search warrant at a Pendleton residence...
Crash on 240 in Kennewick causing major traffic delay
KENNEWICK Wash. – A crash on 240 in Kennewick caused a major traffic delay Monday afternoon. The crash happened before 2 p.m. There was a large RV parked along the shoulder of the road and another vehicle with damage was in the ditch on the eastbound side. Both lanes of 240 eastbound had significant delays. Several law enforcement vehicles were...
KEPR
Deputies investigating after reported shots fired; Regional SWAT team assisting
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 10PM] --- Deputies said the man who had allegedly fired off the shots surrendered and was taken into custody. ------------------------- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City.
nbcrightnow.com
Project PATH to ease homelessness in Umatilla County
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla County, in partnership with Stepping Stone Alliance, is breaking ground on Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing), in Hermiston on Tuesday, November, 29, at 12 p.m. According to a Umatilla press release, the funds for Project Path were secured in the Spring of 2022 when the...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County firefighters training in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
nbcrightnow.com
WA auditor's office finds questionable spending within TSD
TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish School District is once again in the spotlight after the Washington State Auditor's Office found questionable spending habits in their last accountability audit published on November 21. The audit took place from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021. The audit report stated that in...
Comments / 0