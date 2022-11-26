ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Maury throttles Nansemond River to win fifth straight region championship. ‘We don’t plan on stopping right there.’

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Maury’s drive for five is just a rest stop.

With a 55-7 win over Nansemond River for the Class 5 Region B championship Friday at Powhatan Field, the Commodores won their fifth straight region title.

“It’s special,” coach Dyrri McCain said. “We don’t plan on stopping right there. We plan on doing it again and again so it’s special for more reasons than just myself. It’s a lot of people that’s involved and that appreciate we’re in a state tournament again.”

Maury (9-1) has won nine straight after a season-opening loss to New Bern, of North Carolina, and has beaten all opponents by at least 21 points.

The Commodores will play a state semifinal next weekend against Green Run.

The Commodores cranked the key in the ignition throughout the first half but didn’t hit full speed until a dominant 27-point third quarter.

“There was a message (at halftime) that had to be delivered to the guys in a certain way in a certain situation,” McCain said. “We had to make sure we answered the bell. The guys came out with a better attitude in the second half and got it done.”

A big hit dislodged the ball on the second-half kick return, and Peyton Jones scored the first of three touchdowns on the ensuing play.

Maury kicker Andrew McClung delivered a successful onside kick, and Jones later capped that drive. A blocked punt set up Maury close again for Jones to seal his third score in less than six minutes.

“We just had to finish out blocks and hit the runs we knew were there,” said Jones, a Duke commit. “It was really us holding ourselves back, and we came out third quarter and we just capitalized. That’s what we need to do.”

The special-teams fireworks continued with a second successful onside kick, bookended with a 3-yard TD pass from Mario Miller to Fred Johnson.

After Nansemond River spoiled the shutout and the running clock, a big kick return gave Maury ideal field position that yielded another one-play scoring drive: a 25-yard pass from Kendall Daniels to LeBron Bond.

Maury’s domination stems from its preparation, Jones said.

“It’s practice,” he added. “Our practices are harder than our games. Our coaches hound us, especially in film study they hound us. If you prepare, you ain’t ever gotta be nervous.”

The coaches battle as hard as the players.

“It’s battles every day between the guys, the coaches, game-planning, accountability that’s held on the coaching staff and players,” McCain said. “Guys just prepare well and you come out here and execute, that’s the result you’re gonna get right there.”

Maintaining that standard keeps the success rolling every year.

“I think that’s the one thing we’ve been able to do well as a staff is being able to develop,” McCain said. “Seeing guys come up from freshmen to where they are now, that’s the reason we’re able to sustain and be in this boat we’re in right now.”

Ray Nimmo, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com

Norfolk, VA
