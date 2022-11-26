ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winderman’s view: Bench is barren so starters dramatically close it out for Heat

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 110-107 victory over the Washington Wizards:

– One day the Heat will again have a bench.

– A bench that allows for realistic breaks for the starters.

– A bench that can keep things afloat.

– A bench that extends leads.

– Friday night, amid the injuries that continue to ravage Erik Spoelstra’s rotations, the Heat’s bench was Haywood Highsmith, Dru Smith, Jamal Cain and Dewayne Dedmon.

– This of course was not how it was going to be.

– But with Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson among those sidelined, this is what the bench has become.

– As the Heat hold their breath when Bam Adebayo dares take a break.

– Or Kyle Lowry.

– Imagine the luxury of, say, being able to go to Strus, Vincent, Robinson, Victor Oladipo in reserve.

– It practically would be a Wing Rotation 2.0.

– Instead, we wait.

– Spoelstra said the approach has been to adapt and move forward.

– “It’s just about, ‘All right, who’s available? And what’s the solution to give us the best chance to win?’ " Spoelstra said. “That’s probably the way it should have always been, maybe if I could have spoken to myself 10 years ago.”

– At midday, Caleb Martin was listed as doubtful due to illness. By tip-off. he was on the court for the opening jump.

– He was flanked again in the Heat starting lineup by Adebayo, Lowry, Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro.

– That was with Jimmy Butler, Strus and Robinson again sidelined. (As well as Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven, and their ongoing absences.)

– Because of the uncertainty in the backcourt, the Heat brought back Smith from their G League affiliate. That came at the cost of waiving center Orlando Robinson from his two-way deal.

– Smith had been waived Nov .13, since then starting three games with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.00 steals and 1.33 blocks there in 34.0 minutes per game, while shooting .488 from the field and .421 on 3-pointers.

– Robinson appeared in two games with the Heat, with 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.

– Bradley Beal was back for the Wizards, joining the starting lineup by Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis.

– Highsmith and Smith played as the Heat’s first two reserves, confirming just how debilitating Gabe Vincent’s knee pain stands.

– Haywood proceeded to miss all three free throws on a three-shot foul.

– Followed by Cain.

– And then Dedmon, for nine deep.

– At that point, Udonis Haslem was the only remaining available Heat player yet to see action.

– To his credit, Dedmon played well, after being listed as questionable due to his ongoing foot problem.

– And Highsmith again was a factor on the boards.

– Herro’s first free throw was the 400th of his career.

Winderman’s view: Bam Adebayo again lowers the boom for Heat

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday’s 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks: – Remember when that Bam Adebayo five-year, $163 million extension was viewed by some as unsightly? – Remember when you simply couldn’t pay that much for solely a defensive player? – Remember when the entire offensive package was questioned? – And now consider this: Is Bam Adebayo the Heat’s best ...
Heat snap road skid, with Adebayo’s 32, Herro’s first triple-double fueling 106-98 victory in Atlanta

Until Sunday, it was a relatively simple exercise to pick out the Miami Heat’s best road victory of the season. There was the Oct. 26 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, in the Heat’s road opener – and that was it. “Coach let us know that,” forward Caleb Martin said of Erik Spoelstra’s pregame messaging. “He put that on the board, 1-7, which I didn’t even obviously realize. But just to ...
ASK IRA: Should Heat not turn their back on youthful energy even when whole?

Q: Ira, you mentioned that if Nikola Jovic remains in the rotation that Duncan Robinson might be the odd man out. But what about Haywood Highsmith or Jamal Cain? Both have played well lately. Aren’t they deserving of playing time? – Guy. A: But you can’t play everyone. That said, there is something to be said about having an energizer off the bench, an aspect that both Haywood Highsmith and ...
ASK IRA: Will Herro-Adebayo pick-and-roll emerge as Heat game of choice?

Q: The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo pick-and-roll is a sight to behold and a thing of beauty. Has it supplanted the Adebayo-Duncan Robinson two-man dribble-handoff game? Seems like Adebayo has gone from facilitating Duncan Robinson’s 3-point expertise to finishing plays at the rim like he did at Kentucky. As pick-and-roll ballhandler, Herro might have found his calling to complement his offensive ...
Dewayne Dedmon flexing his ‘guns’ as he adds big-muscle game off Heat bench

The big-muscle game is neither the game of choice for the Miami Heat nor necessarily a position of strength. But when required, there’s always Dewayne Dedmon. “I work out a lot, so that’s how you get these guns,” Dedmon said with a smile as he flexed his biceps. “Welcome to the show.” Posturing aside, Dedmon is coming off a solid effort in Sunday night’s 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks ...
Summoned on Thanksgiving, Dru Smith talking turkey with his Heat contribution

Dru Smith arrived in South Florida hoping the Miami Heat would be talking turkey, but also uncertain whether there would be a seat at the team’s table. So while he was in Miami on Thanksgiving, it was not necessarily a one-way ticket onto the roster. The following day, there was a light workout by the 6-foot-3 combo guard at the Heat’s arena and a discussion with coach Erik Spoelstra. And then ...
Jimmy Butler waiting game continues, Friday vs. Celtics next target return date

While it still appears that Jimmy Butler’s return will come against the Boston Celtics, that return apparently will not happen until the second of the team’s two meetings this week. Since he missed the Heat’s Tuesday practice at Emerson College, the expectation is that Butler, who has missed the past six games with a sore right knee, will be back with the team for Friday night’s game at TD ...
Even after first NBA triple-double, Heat’s Tyler Herro still wants it all

Tyler Herro doesn’t want to hear he can’t have it all. It is part of the swagger of the fourth-year Miami Heat guard. There also is some history there. So after completing his first NBA triple-double in Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks to open the Heat’s four-game trip, Herro took time to lament the entirety of his performance. The 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists were the talking ...
