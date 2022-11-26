ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily report: 20,000 units headed to three counties in the region

A tug of war is playing out in the Southwest Florida multifamily market. On one side is the harsh reality of Hurricane Ian and rising interest rates. Both, according to a new report from California-based commercial real estate services firm Lee & Associates, have led to multiple deals either being delayed or outright failing over the past three months. “Overall transaction volume for multifamily has decreased over 60% from (the) prior quarter,” the Lee & Associates report found, “as cap rates adjust to the new leverage environment.”
luxury-houses.net

NAPLES, FL
stnonline.com

Florida School Districts Relied on Resiliency to Rebound from Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf coast in late September, school district transportation departments kicked into gear, transporting students home safely, fueling and securing the buses, and preparing some buses to transport evacuees to local shelters. One of the hardest hit areas would be Lee County, which encompasses Fort...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Water safety at Collier County beaches

More Collier County beaches are opening, including the North Gulf Shore access point and the Vanderbilt Beach Access Point at numbers two, four, and six. Despite this, the water is still not safe to swim in. While the shores and streets around Vanderbilt Beach look a lot better than they...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
LEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

NAPLES, FL
floridavacationers.com

30 Best Restaurants in Bonita Springs FL You Must Try

Looking for the best restaurants in Bonita Springs FL?. This beach town located on the west coast of Florida boasts beautiful beaches staring out to the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled between Fort Myers and Naples, Bonita Springs is a lovely town home to the ‘Second Best Beach in America’ and several wonderful restaurant selections to enjoy.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Small businesses holding special events for Small Business Saturday

The big Black Friday sales are over, but there’s still more time to shop. You can check out the small, local, and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. The shopping holiday is a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for our community. It is a...
FORT MYERS, FL
cw34.com

Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther

I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel

The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shooting at Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres

Lee County sheriff’s deputies swarmed a shell gas station in Lehigh Acres off Homestead Road on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an isolated shooting investigation is underway at the Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres. Several deputies have been guarding the scene while the investigation...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
kalkinemedia.com

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Arcadia man killed while crossing I-75 in Lee County

An Arcadia man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing I-75 northbound early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old Arcadia man was walking across the interstate north of Bayshore road just after 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling in the center lane hit him. Troopers...
LEE COUNTY, FL

