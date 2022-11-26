Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily report: 20,000 units headed to three counties in the region
A tug of war is playing out in the Southwest Florida multifamily market. On one side is the harsh reality of Hurricane Ian and rising interest rates. Both, according to a new report from California-based commercial real estate services firm Lee & Associates, have led to multiple deals either being delayed or outright failing over the past three months. “Overall transaction volume for multifamily has decreased over 60% from (the) prior quarter,” the Lee & Associates report found, “as cap rates adjust to the new leverage environment.”
Florida hospitals weren’t ready for Hurricane Ian. Some fear the next big storm.
Despite being under evacuation orders and in the path of the catastrophic storm, five hospitals remained open and removed only a handful of patients before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall.
WINKNEWS.com
Brian Rist; helping the community through his business and philanthropy
The owner of Storm Smart has built an empire providing materials to keep your home safe in hurricanes. Now Brian Rist is looking at how he makes long-term impacts in our community through philanthropy. WINK News sat down with the businessman who’s sharing his wealth and knowledge. Any Friday...
usf.edu
Collier, Lee still haven't used their RUSH funds allocated to help those Ian left homeless
Collier County agencies for the homeless are criticizing local governments for what they say is a delay in releasing federal funds to help those who lost their homes in Hurricane Ian. Around $1 million for homeless people waits for local government approval. Hurricane Ian swept Southwest Florida nearly two months...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty
3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler's Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces.
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
stnonline.com
Florida School Districts Relied on Resiliency to Rebound from Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf coast in late September, school district transportation departments kicked into gear, transporting students home safely, fueling and securing the buses, and preparing some buses to transport evacuees to local shelters. One of the hardest hit areas would be Lee County, which encompasses Fort...
WINKNEWS.com
Water safety at Collier County beaches
More Collier County beaches are opening, including the North Gulf Shore access point and the Vanderbilt Beach Access Point at numbers two, four, and six. Despite this, the water is still not safe to swim in. While the shores and streets around Vanderbilt Beach look a lot better than they...
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million
950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces.
floridavacationers.com
30 Best Restaurants in Bonita Springs FL You Must Try
Looking for the best restaurants in Bonita Springs FL?. This beach town located on the west coast of Florida boasts beautiful beaches staring out to the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled between Fort Myers and Naples, Bonita Springs is a lovely town home to the ‘Second Best Beach in America’ and several wonderful restaurant selections to enjoy.
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
WINKNEWS.com
Small businesses holding special events for Small Business Saturday
The big Black Friday sales are over, but there’s still more time to shop. You can check out the small, local, and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. The shopping holiday is a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for our community. It is a...
cw34.com
Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds kick off Thanksgiving with the 43rd annual turkey trot in Fort Myers
Before the cooking, the eating, and the football, there’s an annual tradition that hundreds of people wake up for; the turkey trot. “It’s a great day to get out here and do something fun in the morning before you pig out in the afternoon,” said Madeline Lukomsek.
Florida Weekly
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel
The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
WINKNEWS.com
Shooting at Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres
Lee County sheriff’s deputies swarmed a shell gas station in Lehigh Acres off Homestead Road on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an isolated shooting investigation is underway at the Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres. Several deputies have been guarding the scene while the investigation...
kalkinemedia.com
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
WINKNEWS.com
Arcadia man killed while crossing I-75 in Lee County
An Arcadia man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing I-75 northbound early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old Arcadia man was walking across the interstate north of Bayshore road just after 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling in the center lane hit him. Troopers...
