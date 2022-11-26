ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook Island, SC

Suspect wanted in connection to shooting in Seabrook neighborhood

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday (Nov. 25th) in the Seabrook neighborhood.

According to detectives the suspect reportedly was walking in the area when he approached another male and allegedly shot him in the hand.

16-year-old shot in the Seabrook neighborhood

The subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this subject is urged to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867

