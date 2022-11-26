Read full article on original website
Joyce Lynn Winfield obituary 1965~2022
Joyce Lynn Winfield, age 56, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Joyce was born on December 5, 1965, in Hagerstown, MD, the daughter of Carroll Kline and Linda Rudy Kline. Joyce married Gregory Winfield. Along with her husband...
John Robert Ankney obituary 1952~2022
John Robert Ankney, 70, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 28, 2022. He was born on January 14, 1952, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Orren and Catherine (Fritz) Ankney. John worked at Letterkenny, retiring in 2015. He loved hunting and working on the family farm. John is survived by his wife,...
Sandra Lynn McCulloh obituary 1942~2022
Sandra Lynn McCulloh (Ehrhart), 80, of Greencastle, PA died November 26, 2022. Born October 23, 1942 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ronald O. and Mary K. (Mortor) Ehrhart. Sandy was a 1960 graduate of Greencastle High School. She married Robert D. McCulloh, of Mercersburg, PA, in...
Medina L “Denie” Souders 1961~2022
Medina L “Denie” Souders, age 61, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Denie was born on September 15, 1961, in Muncey, PA, the daughter of the late Howard and Nancy Everts Gordon. She was married to the late Timothy Charles Souders (deceased on Oct....
Larry A Hill obituary 1941~2022
Larry A Hill, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 27, 2022 at home. He was born on May 18, 1941 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Leslie and Helen (Caldwell) Hill. Larry had been a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He...
Russell Lloyd Hartman obituary 1940~2022
Russell Lloyd Hartman, Jr., 82, of Fairfield, PA died November 26, 2022 at the Genesis Healthcare Facility in Gettysburg. Born June 27, 1940 in Gettysburg to the late Russell Lloyd Hartman, Sr. and Mary (Showers) Hartman. Russell is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Jean (Hardman) Hartman.
Rachel D Fleagle obituary 1938~2022
Rachel D Fleagle, loving mother and grandmother, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Fannettsburg, PA on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Doylesburg, PA and was the last surviving child born to the late Harry V. McLaughlin and Olive (Happle) McLaughlin. She...
Betty Jane Freed obituary 1949~2022
Betty Jane Freed, age 72, of Aspers, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her home. She was born December 2, 1949 in Carlisle, PA, to the late Raymond C. and Bobette M. (Yost) Lobaugh. Betty was a graduate of the class of 1969 at Gettysburg High School. She was...
Terry Paul Grove obituary 1961~2022
Terry Paul Grove, 61, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1961 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Betty (Bryan) and Richard Grove. Graduated from Scotland School for Veterans Children in 1979. Terry was very athletic and spent many years playing different...
Constance Lee “Connie” Blackhurst 1949~2022
Constance Lee “Connie” Blackhurst, 73, of Shippensburg, late a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, departed this life on the evening of Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1949, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Earl H. and Tressa (Varner) Baer. Connie was...
Clement L Runyon Jr. obituary 1942~2022
Clement L Runyon Jr., 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away November 24, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1942, in Chambersburg, PA. He and his wife Dale were married on December 22, 1964, in Basel, Switzerland. Clem was a Marine from 1960 to 1965 as a...
Carol A Hurley obituary 1947~2022
Carol A Hurley (Kelley), 75, of Newville passed away Friday November 25, 2022 in UPMC Carlisle. She was born December 9, 1946 in Carlisle a daughter of Leroy and Evelyn Minich Kelley. Mrs. Hurley had worked as a Home & Health Care Giver for Celtic and Residential Hospice. She was...
Gary Alan Veirtz obituary 1956~2022
Gary Alan Veirtz, 66, passed away November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1956, in Frederick, Md, the son of the late Barbara Ann (Specht) and Charles Franklin Veirtz. Gary grew up in Frederick and graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in...
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe 1970~2022
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe, Jr., 52, Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe, Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022
Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
Lawrence “Larry” Kent Kinneman 1938~2022
Lawrence “Larry” Kent Kinneman, age 84, died on November 16th in Winston Salem, NC while surrounded by family. Larry was born in 1938 in Hanover, Pa. to Donald and Agnes Lorraine (Sis) Kinneman. True to his Catholic heritage, he attended and graduated from Delone Catholic High School in...
Trudy D Rockwell obituary 1948~2022
Trudy D Rockwell, 74, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care, McConnellsburg, PA. Trudy was born in Waynesboro, PA on August 19, 1948, a daughter of the late Betty L. (Cutchall) and Jacob F. Rockwell. In her younger years,...
Janet B Helfrick obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Janet B Helfrick (Johns), 93, of Afton, VA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in her home. Born February 24, 1929 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Rush M. and Elsie G. (Brown) Johns. She lived her early life in the Waynesboro area.
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
Robert E Taubensee obituary 1833~2022
Mr. Robert E Taubensee, 89, a resident of Michaux Manor, Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Born August 24, 1933 in Canton, OH, Mr. Taubensee graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Meteorology. He was employed as a Meteorologist with the...
