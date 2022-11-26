Larry A Hill, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 27, 2022 at home. He was born on May 18, 1941 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Leslie and Helen (Caldwell) Hill. Larry had been a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He...

