Joyce Lynn Winfield obituary 1965~2022
Joyce Lynn Winfield, age 56, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Joyce was born on December 5, 1965, in Hagerstown, MD, the daughter of Carroll Kline and Linda Rudy Kline. Joyce married Gregory Winfield. Along with her husband...
Judith Ann Peiffer obituary 1937~2022
Judith Ann Peiffer, 85, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on November 26, 2022 at the home of her son, Darren Peiffer. Born October 7, 1937 in Quincy Twp., Franklin County, PA, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Vernon Rock and Anna Katherine Berger Rock. Her husband, Charles Vernon...
John Robert Ankney obituary 1952~2022
John Robert Ankney, 70, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 28, 2022. He was born on January 14, 1952, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Orren and Catherine (Fritz) Ankney. John worked at Letterkenny, retiring in 2015. He loved hunting and working on the family farm. John is survived by his wife,...
Sandra Lynn McCulloh obituary 1942~2022
Sandra Lynn McCulloh (Ehrhart), 80, of Greencastle, PA died November 26, 2022. Born October 23, 1942 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ronald O. and Mary K. (Mortor) Ehrhart. Sandy was a 1960 graduate of Greencastle High School. She married Robert D. McCulloh, of Mercersburg, PA, in...
Larry A Hill obituary 1941~2022
Larry A Hill, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 27, 2022 at home. He was born on May 18, 1941 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Leslie and Helen (Caldwell) Hill. Larry had been a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He...
Constance Lee “Connie” Blackhurst 1949~2022
Constance Lee “Connie” Blackhurst, 73, of Shippensburg, late a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, departed this life on the evening of Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1949, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Earl H. and Tressa (Varner) Baer. Connie was...
Carolyn Mae Shatzer obituary 1942~2022
Carolyn Mae Shatzer, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 24, 2022, at home. She was born on January 24, 1942, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Shockey and Catherine (Foreman) Shockey Scott. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Garry W. Shatzer, her mother, Catherine Scott, and her...
James “Jim” Wilson Wint obituary 1947~2022
James “Jim” Wilson Wint, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 26, 2022, in Chambersburg. He was born on August 14, 1947, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Bernard and Bolly Wint. Jim served in the United States Navy, Naval Intelligence, the CIA, and was a real...
Donald Edward Jones obituary 1937~2022
Donald Edward Jones, 85, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022 at his home on his birthday. Born November 27, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Genevieve E. (Jones) Snively. Donald attended Waynesboro Area High School and had served his country in...
Carol A Hurley obituary 1947~2022
Carol A Hurley (Kelley), 75, of Newville passed away Friday November 25, 2022 in UPMC Carlisle. She was born December 9, 1946 in Carlisle a daughter of Leroy and Evelyn Minich Kelley. Mrs. Hurley had worked as a Home & Health Care Giver for Celtic and Residential Hospice. She was...
Clement L Runyon Jr. obituary 1942~2022
Clement L Runyon Jr., 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away November 24, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1942, in Chambersburg, PA. He and his wife Dale were married on December 22, 1964, in Basel, Switzerland. Clem was a Marine from 1960 to 1965 as a...
Medina L “Denie” Souders 1961~2022
Medina L “Denie” Souders, age 61, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Denie was born on September 15, 1961, in Muncey, PA, the daughter of the late Howard and Nancy Everts Gordon. She was married to the late Timothy Charles Souders (deceased on Oct....
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe 1970~2022
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe, Jr., 52, Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe, Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
Harold E “Gene” Martz obituary 1941~2022
Harold E “Gene” Martz, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Gene was born on March 1, 1941, in Hustontown, PA, the son of the late Harold and Grace Kerlin Martz. He married the...
Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022
Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
Gary Alan Veirtz obituary 1956~2022
Gary Alan Veirtz, 66, passed away November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1956, in Frederick, Md, the son of the late Barbara Ann (Specht) and Charles Franklin Veirtz. Gary grew up in Frederick and graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in...
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: November in Greencastle and an orphaned bridge
Have you figured out where the orphaned bridge was located in Greencastle? If you were around prior to the 1980s you’ve figured it out. We’ll visit that bridge in just a minute. Time to take a break and join me. It’s been a damp Sunday and the coffee tastes so good today. At least the temps have been in the mid-40-degree range. You know what’s just around the corner?
Mom Of 2, Beloved Local Man ID'd Following Crash Into Tractor-Trailer In Central PA
A mom of two little girls and a beloved local man are dead following a crash into a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Nov. 28, authorities say. The 28-year-old passenger, Kirsten Paige Jensen, of Dillsburg, and the driver, 39-year-old Erik Jensen of Mechanicsburg were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an email to Daily Voice from the Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall the following day.
Keith M Alexander obituary 1976~2022
Keith M Alexander, 46, of Shippensburg, departed this life with his loving family at his side, on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1976, in Carlisle, the son of Sharon (Porter) Alexander and the late Kenneth “Kenny” Alexander.
Lawrence “Larry” Kent Kinneman 1938~2022
Lawrence “Larry” Kent Kinneman, age 84, died on November 16th in Winston Salem, NC while surrounded by family. Larry was born in 1938 in Hanover, Pa. to Donald and Agnes Lorraine (Sis) Kinneman. True to his Catholic heritage, he attended and graduated from Delone Catholic High School in...
