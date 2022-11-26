ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, PA

Joyce Lynn Winfield obituary 1965~2022

Joyce Lynn Winfield, age 56, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Joyce was born on December 5, 1965, in Hagerstown, MD, the daughter of Carroll Kline and Linda Rudy Kline. Joyce married Gregory Winfield. Along with her husband...
BIG COVE TANNERY, PA
Judith Ann Peiffer obituary 1937~2022

Judith Ann Peiffer, 85, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on November 26, 2022 at the home of her son, Darren Peiffer. Born October 7, 1937 in Quincy Twp., Franklin County, PA, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Vernon Rock and Anna Katherine Berger Rock. Her husband, Charles Vernon...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
John Robert Ankney obituary 1952~2022

John Robert Ankney, 70, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 28, 2022. He was born on January 14, 1952, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Orren and Catherine (Fritz) Ankney. John worked at Letterkenny, retiring in 2015. He loved hunting and working on the family farm. John is survived by his wife,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Sandra Lynn McCulloh obituary 1942~2022

Sandra Lynn McCulloh (Ehrhart), 80, of Greencastle, PA died November 26, 2022. Born October 23, 1942 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ronald O. and Mary K. (Mortor) Ehrhart. Sandy was a 1960 graduate of Greencastle High School. She married Robert D. McCulloh, of Mercersburg, PA, in...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Larry A Hill obituary 1941~2022

Larry A Hill, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 27, 2022 at home. He was born on May 18, 1941 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Leslie and Helen (Caldwell) Hill. Larry had been a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Carolyn Mae Shatzer obituary 1942~2022

Carolyn Mae Shatzer, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 24, 2022, at home. She was born on January 24, 1942, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Shockey and Catherine (Foreman) Shockey Scott. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Garry W. Shatzer, her mother, Catherine Scott, and her...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Donald Edward Jones obituary 1937~2022

Donald Edward Jones, 85, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022 at his home on his birthday. Born November 27, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Genevieve E. (Jones) Snively. Donald attended Waynesboro Area High School and had served his country in...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Carol A Hurley obituary 1947~2022

Carol A Hurley (Kelley), 75, of Newville passed away Friday November 25, 2022 in UPMC Carlisle. She was born December 9, 1946 in Carlisle a daughter of Leroy and Evelyn Minich Kelley. Mrs. Hurley had worked as a Home & Health Care Giver for Celtic and Residential Hospice. She was...
NEWVILLE, PA
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe 1970~2022

Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe, Jr., 52, Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe, Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
ORRTANNA, PA
Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022

Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
MONONGAHELA, PA
Gary Alan Veirtz obituary 1956~2022

Gary Alan Veirtz, 66, passed away November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1956, in Frederick, Md, the son of the late Barbara Ann (Specht) and Charles Franklin Veirtz. Gary grew up in Frederick and graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in...
FREDERICK, MD
echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: November in Greencastle and an orphaned bridge

Have you figured out where the orphaned bridge was located in Greencastle? If you were around prior to the 1980s you’ve figured it out. We’ll visit that bridge in just a minute. Time to take a break and join me. It’s been a damp Sunday and the coffee tastes so good today. At least the temps have been in the mid-40-degree range. You know what’s just around the corner?
GREENCASTLE, PA
Daily Voice

Mom Of 2, Beloved Local Man ID'd Following Crash Into Tractor-Trailer In Central PA

A mom of two little girls and a beloved local man are dead following a crash into a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Nov. 28, authorities say. The 28-year-old passenger, Kirsten Paige Jensen, of Dillsburg, and the driver, 39-year-old Erik Jensen of Mechanicsburg were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an email to Daily Voice from the Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall the following day.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Keith M Alexander obituary 1976~2022

Keith M Alexander, 46, of Shippensburg, departed this life with his loving family at his side, on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1976, in Carlisle, the son of Sharon (Porter) Alexander and the late Kenneth “Kenny” Alexander.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
