Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Badger 5” game were:

10-17-18-26-27

(ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $46,000

¶ Maximum prize: $45,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

