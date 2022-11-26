Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns in Louisiana and Mississippi took cover when tornado sirens blared Tuesday, as forecasters warned of the potential for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South. Heavy rain and hail the size of tennis balls were also possible, forecasters said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon. More than 25 million people are at risk as the storm system moves from eastern Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center said in its storm outlook that affected cities could include New Orleans; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama. Craig Ceecee, a meteorologist at Mississippi State University, peered out at “incredibly black” skies through the door of a tornado shelter in Starkville. He estimated that about 100 people had already arrived as a lightning storm persisted outside.

