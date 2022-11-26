Read full article on original website
Mobile official raises concerns over Alabama law allowing medical marijuana dispensaries
Mobile city officials are poised to support an ordinance next month that would allow for a medical marijuana dispensary. But one council member is sounding the alarms over what he believes is a program, backed by Alabama state lawmakers in 2021, that will increase crime and usher in the beginning of legalized recreational marijuana.
Alabama school issues fentanyl, vaping warning to parents as a ‘wake-up call’ to deadly trend
As fentanyl overdoses continue to plague the U.S. and deaths are occurring at schools in Alabama, at least one school system wants to make sure parents are extra aware of what their children are doing. The Baldwin County School System, Alabama’s third-largest public school system with around 31,000 students, pushed...
multihousingnews.com
Carter Multifamily Acquires Alabama Community
The firm will upgrade amenities and renovate interiors at the 252-unit community in Alabama’s second-largest metro area. Carter Multifamily has expanded its Alabama holdings with the acquisition of Astoria Apartments, a 252-unit community in Mobile, Ala. The seller and price paid for the property were not disclosed by the...
Alabama Dollar General Staff Tired, Abused And Ready To Walk Out
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. ESPECIALLY IN NOVEMEBER/DECEMBER. HAPPY HOLIDAYS? Well...... NOT, in many cases, IF you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the...
Citing staff shortage, Alabama starts paying student teachers to lead classrooms
Alabama school districts are getting creative in how they recruit and retain teachers. One solution: Paying student interns during their time in the classroom. Two experiments are underway, AL.com found. The first, started during the pandemic, allows schools to pay student interns to lead a classroom – without a lead...
Fugitive of the Week: Michael Edward Hanson
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Michael Edward Hanson, who Marshals said could be in the Lott Road, Wilmer area. Michael Edward Hanson is wanted by the […]
Alabama severe weather school delayed openings, remote learning for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Alabama school systems are monitoring expected severe weather Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight hours on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms were expected ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. Some schools are planning delayed openings Wednesday anticipating storms to continue in east Alabama through the...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The debate over medical marijuana dispensaries is ridiculous
Medical marijuana is legal and there is great angst throughout Alabama. OK, maybe “great angst” is pushing it. Some angst? A bit of angst?. Anyway, the point is that we’re ever so slowly nearing the time in which medical marijuana dispensaries can begin operation. It’s about time, since the bill legalizing medical marijuana in the state was passed nearly two years ago and we’re still in process of figuring out where you can and can’t get a license to sell the stuff.
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds
Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
Alabama woman hits $1 million slot machine jackpot at Biloxi’s Beau Rivage casino
A player has hit a jackpot for more than $1 million, the first time in about four years at a South Mississippi casino. This was the second jackpot at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi in less than two weeks. The latest and largest win came Sunday evening,...
Four Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Alabama severe weather threat brings tornado risk Tuesday and Wednesday
Get ready for another round of potentially severe storms in Alabama. The National Weather Service said severe weather will be possible starting on Tuesday evening in west Alabama, and the threat will shift eastward overnight and into Wednesday morning. The strongest storms could generate a tornado or two and bring...
Health officials report 11 deaths from flu in Alabama
A report from The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said nine adults and two children have suffered influenza-related deaths this flu season.
thepulsepensacola.com
Andrews Institute Welcomes Steven Seeker, M.D., to Its Team of Experts
Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is pleased to welcome orthopaedic surgeon Steven Seeker, M.D., to its team of experts. Dr. Seeker is fellowship-trained in arthroscopy and sports medicine. His clinical interests include sports injuries, hand surgery, knee replacement surgery, rotator cuff repairs, ligament reconstruction and other arthroscopic joint surgeries of the shoulder and knee.
wxxv25.com
Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect
Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
