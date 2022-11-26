ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

multihousingnews.com

Carter Multifamily Acquires Alabama Community

The firm will upgrade amenities and renovate interiors at the 252-unit community in Alabama’s second-largest metro area. Carter Multifamily has expanded its Alabama holdings with the acquisition of Astoria Apartments, a 252-unit community in Mobile, Ala. The seller and price paid for the property were not disclosed by the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Michael Edward Hanson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Michael Edward Hanson, who Marshals said could be in the Lott Road, Wilmer area. Michael Edward Hanson is wanted by the […]
WILMER, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | The debate over medical marijuana dispensaries is ridiculous

Medical marijuana is legal and there is great angst throughout Alabama. OK, maybe “great angst” is pushing it. Some angst? A bit of angst?. Anyway, the point is that we’re ever so slowly nearing the time in which medical marijuana dispensaries can begin operation. It’s about time, since the bill legalizing medical marijuana in the state was passed nearly two years ago and we’re still in process of figuring out where you can and can’t get a license to sell the stuff.
ALABAMA STATE
C. Heslop

Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds

Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
WKRG News 5

Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
MOBILE, AL
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

Four Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ALABAMA STATE
thepulsepensacola.com

Andrews Institute Welcomes Steven Seeker, M.D., to Its Team of Experts

Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is pleased to welcome orthopaedic surgeon Steven Seeker, M.D., to its team of experts. Dr. Seeker is fellowship-trained in arthroscopy and sports medicine. His clinical interests include sports injuries, hand surgery, knee replacement surgery, rotator cuff repairs, ligament reconstruction and other arthroscopic joint surgeries of the shoulder and knee.
PENSACOLA, FL
wxxv25.com

Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect

Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
WAVELAND, MS
travelwithsara.com

Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show

If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
GULF SHORES, AL

