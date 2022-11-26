ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “All or Nothing Evening” game were:

01-03-04-05-06-09-10-13-14-19-22

(one, three, four, five, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

