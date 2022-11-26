ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Gas leak evacuates businesses in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gas leak was reported at Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to a spokesman with El Paso Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Texas Gas Service said "a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

A Las Cruces drive-thru dispensary is now open 24 hours a day

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson for High Horse Cannabis company told KFOX14 they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us that’s essentially the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

YWCA of El Paso holds Giving Tuesday event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA of El Paso held its Giving Tuesday event and you can help make a difference and donate. YWCA of El Paso partnered with other non-profits to make each donation count. All the money donated in El Paso will stay in El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso offers free, confidential HIV tests for World AIDS Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As part of World AIDS Day, celebrated December 1, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health is partnering with La Fe Care Center to provide referral assistance for Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS. HOPWA provides allocations and competitively-awarded grants to eligible...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Water proposes budgets and surcharge to Public Service Board

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Public Service Board (PSB) is scheduled to hear El Paso Waters proposed budgets and proposed rules and regulations changes, including rate and fee adjustments on Tuesday evening. Back on November 9, El Paso Water discussed a new surcharge that would nearly double the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car wrecks into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a canal along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Strong winds arrive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An upper trough will bring in stronger winds today. Expect southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45mph. Winds will grow stronger this afternoon and into the evening. These winds will continue through Tuesday afternoon before they begin to relax, behind the cold...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson counties, Yvonne Rosales, announced her intent to resign from office on December 14. Rosales' move comes after accusations that led a petition to have her removed from office. Rosales submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Greg...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP officers stop colored fentanyl, meth smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso stopped a smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day. The officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl. “While many families were enjoying time together...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Some Lujan-Chavez Elementary students relocated after trash can fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and staff at Lujan-Chavez Elementary School were evacuated Monday due to a small fire in the trash inside the school. The fire, which was an area where fifth-grade classes are, was extinguished, according to Brenda Mills, principal at the school. Socorro Independent School...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash in Lower Valley caused lane closure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving two trucks Monday morning in the Lower Valley. The crash happened on Lee Trevino Drive and Highland Avenue heading north blocking the right lane and shoulder, according to fire dispatch. Dispatch said the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify man who prompted SWAT situation in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who prompted a SWAT situation while officers were serving search warrants in central El Paso Monday night. Officers arrested 33-year-old Julio Cesar Perez. The SWAT situation happened at the 3300 block of Harrison around 8:25 p.m. Officials...
EL PASO, TX

