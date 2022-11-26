Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
KFOX 14
Gas leak evacuates businesses in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gas leak was reported at Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to a spokesman with El Paso Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Texas Gas Service said "a...
KFOX 14
A Las Cruces drive-thru dispensary is now open 24 hours a day
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson for High Horse Cannabis company told KFOX14 they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us that’s essentially the...
KFOX 14
YWCA of El Paso holds Giving Tuesday event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA of El Paso held its Giving Tuesday event and you can help make a difference and donate. YWCA of El Paso partnered with other non-profits to make each donation count. All the money donated in El Paso will stay in El Paso...
KFOX 14
Strong winds forecasted to sweep through the borderland Tuesday impacting drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — High winds are going to impact all parts of the borderland Tuesday. The winds expected to be so strong, the New Mexico Department of Transportation sent out guidance in hopes to warn drivers about the dangerous conditions. These last few days, we've seen way...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans worried Walmart shooting case will get delayed even more after DA resigns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The case against the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect will most likely get delayed even more after the El Paso District Attorney announced she is resigning. El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales said she will resign effective Dec. 14 after many issues reported within her...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso offers free, confidential HIV tests for World AIDS Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As part of World AIDS Day, celebrated December 1, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health is partnering with La Fe Care Center to provide referral assistance for Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS. HOPWA provides allocations and competitively-awarded grants to eligible...
KFOX 14
Video games being introduced into classrooms at Ysleta ISD, NMSU
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For some people, video games have been around their entire lives. You might remember playing some of the original games like super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, Pacman, and even as far back as pong. “When I was growing up, I play a...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water proposes budgets and surcharge to Public Service Board
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Public Service Board (PSB) is scheduled to hear El Paso Waters proposed budgets and proposed rules and regulations changes, including rate and fee adjustments on Tuesday evening. Back on November 9, El Paso Water discussed a new surcharge that would nearly double the...
KFOX 14
Car wrecks into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a canal along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
KFOX 14
Former candidate for El Paso DA speaks out about Yvonne Rosales' resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Yvonne Rosales was elected El Paso District Attorney in a runoff election in 2022. Rosales narrowly defeated fellow Democrat James Montoya, who was at the time, an assistant district attorney in the DA's office under the Jaime Esparza administration. KFOX14 spoke with Montoya the...
KFOX 14
Strong winds arrive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An upper trough will bring in stronger winds today. Expect southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45mph. Winds will grow stronger this afternoon and into the evening. These winds will continue through Tuesday afternoon before they begin to relax, behind the cold...
KFOX 14
El Paso man dies after crash on US Highway 62/180 in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash on U.S. Highway 62/180 in Hudspeth County last week. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Luis Roberto Zamorano was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on the single lane of highway 62/180.
KFOX 14
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson counties, Yvonne Rosales, announced her intent to resign from office on December 14. Rosales' move comes after accusations that led a petition to have her removed from office. Rosales submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Greg...
KFOX 14
Man accused of shooting in Canutillo neighborhood has bond split
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of being responsible for a shooting in Canutillo last week had his court hearing on Monday. The judge did not lower the suspect's bond but did split his bond. Andre Bryce Gilmer, 22, along with another person is accused of showing up...
KFOX 14
CBP officers stop colored fentanyl, meth smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso stopped a smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day. The officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl. “While many families were enjoying time together...
KFOX 14
Some Lujan-Chavez Elementary students relocated after trash can fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and staff at Lujan-Chavez Elementary School were evacuated Monday due to a small fire in the trash inside the school. The fire, which was an area where fifth-grade classes are, was extinguished, according to Brenda Mills, principal at the school. Socorro Independent School...
KFOX 14
2-vehicle crash in Lower Valley caused lane closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving two trucks Monday morning in the Lower Valley. The crash happened on Lee Trevino Drive and Highland Avenue heading north blocking the right lane and shoulder, according to fire dispatch. Dispatch said the...
KFOX 14
Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
KFOX 14
Police identify man who prompted SWAT situation in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who prompted a SWAT situation while officers were serving search warrants in central El Paso Monday night. Officers arrested 33-year-old Julio Cesar Perez. The SWAT situation happened at the 3300 block of Harrison around 8:25 p.m. Officials...
