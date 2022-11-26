ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested 24-year-old Paris Shaw who was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On November 27, the San Antonio Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mother of suspected shooter speaks out

After a report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was made public, the mother of a suspected shooter felt the need to clear her son's name. The report states 24-year-old Paris Shaw fled a crime scene that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition. According to the report, the woman was shot in the head and had to be sent to University Hospital.
Lockdown lifted at Floresville High School after shots were fired nearby, police say

Floresville ISD says all campuses have returned to normal operations and dismissal will proceed after Floresville High School was on lockdown due to an incident nearby. Floresville Independent School District schools near U.S. 181 and Standish Street were on lockdown and after-school bus runs were on hold after shots were fired around 3:15 p.m. near the H-E-B store in Floresville.
FLORESVILLE, TX
Starving dogs found near death rescued

Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Wounded bald eagle found on the North Side

SAN ANTONIO - An injured bald eagle that escaped its crate Monday while being transferred for treatment has been found. Bird conservancy Last Chance Forever says they recaptured the eagle Tuesday morning at a baseball field about a mile away from their headquarters near 281 & Wurzbach Pkwy. The eagle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New West side highway helps expand growth

“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Mexican restaurant Rosario's says goodbye to Southtown location

SAN ANTONIO - In Southtown it’s the end of an era, as the beloved Rosario’s Mexican food restaurant prepares for its final day of service at its current location. Owner Lisa Wong says they're moving to their new home on South Saint Mary's, starting next week. This after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hunters For The Hungry

Hunters for the Hungry feed's communities throughout southwest Texas, and if you're an avid hunter this is your chance to help. Rick Grayson with Buck and Doe's Mercantile is here along with Eric Cooper, CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. Take a look to learn how you can contribute!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

