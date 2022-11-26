Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Charlotte Checkers hold annual holiday Teddy Bear Toss for local children
The Charlotte Checkers held the team's annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend. Charlotte Checkers hold annual holiday Teddy Bear …. The Charlotte Checkers held the team's annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend. World Cup fans gather to support Team USA in Charlotte. Despite a scoreless tie between England and Team...
qcnews.com
Tuesday Morning Forecast, Nov. 29, 2022
We start off a few degrees cooler this morning with 40s and 30s taking hold. Even our mountain counties are dipping into the 20s this Tuesday morning before sunrise shortly after 7 AM. The Longest Ride: Special needs student attacked …. Queen City News at 10p. Man accused of shooting,...
qcnews.com
Charlotte sportsplex remains closed after park ranger was shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte-area sportsplex remains closed this week following a shooting that injured a park ranger on Sunday night. The park ranger has been identified as Patrick Barringer, 35, of Charlotte, according to the police report. The shooting occurred after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
country1037fm.com
Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas
Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
cn2.com
Haven Men’s Shelter Looks To The Future With Rebranding Announcement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanksgiving may be over, but supporters of the Haven Men’s Shelter still had plenty of room for a good meal. The Rock Hill non-profit held a luncheon for its donors and volunteers this past Monday, November 28 at Old Town Church, where they celebrated the organization’s history and accomplishments.
cn2.com
3 Shot Outside Event Venue in Rock Hill, Police Say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say three people were shot outside an event venue on Saturday, November 26th. All victims are expected to survive. According to police, they were called to Charlotte Metro Event Venue, which is on Cinema Drive in Rock Hill, around 11:26 PM.
qcnews.com
Monday, November 28, Morning Weather Forecast
Sunshine will dominate the weather to start the week in Charlotte. Our next big rain-maker moves in on Wednesday. Charlotte City Council approves additional funding …. The Monday night vote was not unanimous, with a 9-to-2 vote by city leaders. Agency likely to help with arrest warrant in Shanquella …
Two people killed in overnight crash outside uptown Charlotte: Medic
Two people were killed in an overnight crash just outside of uptown Charlotte, Medic confirmed.
One killed in west Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 4500 block of Sadler Road near Fox Valley Road.
One dead after shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s
The location was close to the McDonalds in the Starmount neighborhood near 901 E. Arrowood Road.
Interstate 85 southbound shut down in Gastonia
North Carolina Department of Transportation officials anticipate reopening the road before 6 p.m.
qcnews.com
Deadly shooting in Cornelius; no arrests yet
Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. World Cup fans gather to support Team USA in Charlotte. Despite a scoreless tie between England and Team USA, many Charlotte residents got together Saturday at Camp North...
N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over. “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
22-year-old shot in Fort Mill; no suspects
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old man is recovering after being shot Monday night in Fort Mill, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m.Monday on Bozeman Drive. Officers learned a 22-year-old male victim had shown up at a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. There […]
qcnews.com
Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities confirm
A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News. QCNEWS.COM. Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities …. A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte,...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
WCNC
Piedmont Medical Center hosting job fair
Piedmont Medical Center is hosting a job fair for its locations in Fort Mill and Rock Hill. The job fair gets started at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
3 shot at event venue in Rock Hill, police say; no suspect identified
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting at an event venue in Rock Hill that left three people hurt over the weekend. Rock Hill police said their officers were called to the Charlotte Metro Event Venue on Cinema Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The caller said they heard gunshots.
Check those tickets: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in Upstate
Upstate residents need to check their lottery tickets because a $200,000 winning ticket was sold on Thanksgiving Day.
