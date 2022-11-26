ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

qcnews.com

Charlotte Checkers hold annual holiday Teddy Bear Toss for local children

The Charlotte Checkers held the team's annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend. Charlotte Checkers hold annual holiday Teddy Bear …. The Charlotte Checkers held the team's annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend. World Cup fans gather to support Team USA in Charlotte. Despite a scoreless tie between England and Team...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Tuesday Morning Forecast, Nov. 29, 2022

We start off a few degrees cooler this morning with 40s and 30s taking hold. Even our mountain counties are dipping into the 20s this Tuesday morning before sunrise shortly after 7 AM. The Longest Ride: Special needs student attacked …. Queen City News at 10p. Man accused of shooting,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte sportsplex remains closed after park ranger was shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte-area sportsplex remains closed this week following a shooting that injured a park ranger on Sunday night. The park ranger has been identified as Patrick Barringer, 35, of Charlotte, according to the police report. The shooting occurred after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas

Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
LAKE WYLIE, SC
cn2.com

Haven Men’s Shelter Looks To The Future With Rebranding Announcement

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanksgiving may be over, but supporters of the Haven Men’s Shelter still had plenty of room for a good meal. The Rock Hill non-profit held a luncheon for its donors and volunteers this past Monday, November 28 at Old Town Church, where they celebrated the organization’s history and accomplishments.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

3 Shot Outside Event Venue in Rock Hill, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say three people were shot outside an event venue on Saturday, November 26th. All victims are expected to survive. According to police, they were called to Charlotte Metro Event Venue, which is on Cinema Drive in Rock Hill, around 11:26 PM.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Monday, November 28, Morning Weather Forecast

Sunshine will dominate the weather to start the week in Charlotte. Our next big rain-maker moves in on Wednesday. Charlotte City Council approves additional funding …. The Monday night vote was not unanimous, with a 9-to-2 vote by city leaders. Agency likely to help with arrest warrant in Shanquella …
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Deadly shooting in Cornelius; no arrests yet

Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. World Cup fans gather to support Team USA in Charlotte. Despite a scoreless tie between England and Team USA, many Charlotte residents got together Saturday at Camp North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over.  “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

22-year-old shot in Fort Mill; no suspects

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old man is recovering after being shot Monday night in Fort Mill, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m.Monday on Bozeman Drive. Officers learned a 22-year-old male victim had shown up at a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. There […]
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities confirm

A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News. QCNEWS.COM. Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities …. A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition

ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC

