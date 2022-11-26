ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Injured LSU starters trending in positive direction for SEC Championship

Two starters who missed LSU’s loss to Texas A&M are trending toward a return for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against Georgia. Coach Brian Kelly said Monday cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse will get cleared from a concussion if all goes well during practice Tuesday, and he said more definitively running back Josh Williams will play after missing the last two games with a knee strain.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship

Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Paradis tornado that hit church had 100 mph winds

The short-lived tornado that ripped through Paradis on Saturday afternoon, damaging the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and knocking power out to at least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers, was rated at EF-1 intensity, with top winds of 100 mph, according to surveyors with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
PARADIS, LA
NOLA.com

How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.

A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
BATON ROUGE, LA

