NOLA.com
The top transfer for LSU women's basketball has been named SEC player of the week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in the Bahamas last week. Reese — one of the nation’s top transfers, having come to LSU this offseason from Maryland — has...
NOLA.com
No. 11 LSU women's hoops team returns home after successful trip to Bahamas
The LSU women's basketball team had its streak of 100-point games stopped during its first road trip to the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas, last week, but returned home to a higher ranking and a 7 p.m. Tuesday night game against Southeastern Louisiana at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Kim...
NOLA.com
Seven LSU regular season gymnastics meets to be televised in 2023; see the full list
The Southeastern Conference released its 2023 gymnastics television schedule Tuesday, with seven of LSU’s 11 meets slated to be on ESPN2 or the SEC Network. LSU’s first two meets will be on ESPN2 (all times Central): 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at Utah and 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at Kentucky, as well as Florida at LSU at 8 p.m. Feb. 17.
NOLA.com
LSU men's, women's basketball teams to be part of new ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023-24 season
The LSU men's and women's basketball teams will be part of a new Atlantic Coast Conference/Southeastern Conference Challenge beginning next season. The ACC/SEC Challenge series will replace the Big 12/SEC Challenge for both LSU teams, the SEC, ACC and ESPN announced Monday morning. Started in the 2013-14 season, the 10th...
NOLA.com
Injured LSU starters trending in positive direction for SEC Championship
Two starters who missed LSU’s loss to Texas A&M are trending toward a return for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against Georgia. Coach Brian Kelly said Monday cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse will get cleared from a concussion if all goes well during practice Tuesday, and he said more definitively running back Josh Williams will play after missing the last two games with a knee strain.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU's regular season wasn't all it might have been, but all it could be
Brian Kelly stood at the podium Monday at his weekly LSU football news conference, the one no one could have predicted would happen back in August. There was a need for a weekly news conference because Kelly and his LSU Tigers are playing Georgia at 3 p.m. Saturday in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.
NOLA.com
Two 2023 defensive linemen have now decommitted from LSU in the last week
Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens decommitted Monday from LSU. Two four-star defensive linemen in the 2023 class have now decommitted in the last week after Darron Reed flipped to Auburn. Mickens and Reed were part of an impressive recruiting haul over the Fourth of July weekend this summer when LSU...
NOLA.com
Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship
Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
NOLA.com
Paradis tornado that hit church had 100 mph winds
The short-lived tornado that ripped through Paradis on Saturday afternoon, damaging the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and knocking power out to at least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers, was rated at EF-1 intensity, with top winds of 100 mph, according to surveyors with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
NOLA.com
How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.
A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
