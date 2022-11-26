Read full article on original website
golobos.com
Eight Lobos Earn Postseason MW Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Aaron Rodriguez, Christian Washington and A.J. Haulcy all earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors, and overall eight Lobos earned postseason honors as the Mountain West announced the official postseason teams. For New Mexico, the eight total honorees tied for the most for the program since UNM had 10 honorees in 2012. Jerrick Reed II, Donte Martin, Cody Moon, J.C. Davis and Reco Hannah all were named Honorable Mention.
KOAT 7
UNM men's basketball wins Lobo Classic, move to 6-0 on the season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weekend marked three straight wins for the UNM men's basketball team as the program hosted its' first in-season tournament, the Lobo Classic, for the first time since 2007-08. The Lobos kicked off the tournament with big wins over Jacksonville St. and North Dakota St., wrapping up the action on Sunday night with a 98-74 win over Northern Colorado.
golobos.com
Morris Udeze Named Mountain West Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Morris Udeze was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Udeze was honored after earning Lobo Classic MVP honors, leading the Lobos to victories over Jacksonville State, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado to capture the title. For...
golobos.com
New Mexico Downs NDSU 76-55 to Remain Unbeaten
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team remained unbeaten on the season by downing North Dakota State 76-55 on Saturday during the second day of the Lobo Classic. The Lobos (5-0) pulled away from the Bison (1-6) in the second half to set up a chance to clinch the tournament title with a victory on Sunday.
golobos.com
Haulcy Named PFF True Freshman All-America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A.J. Haulcy, a true freshman that earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors on Tuesday, picked up another honor as he was named to the Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America team. He is the first Lobo to earn the honor. Haulcy, who led all true freshmen...
Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
rrobserver.com
Cleveland Storm win another 6A crown, outlast Bears in high-scoring contest
ALBUQUERQUE – It’s long been thought that defense wins championships. That wasn’t the case Saturday at jam-packed Wilson Stadium, where it seems neither team played defense in what looked like the final score of a basketball game: Cleveland 75, La Cueva 61. It was the same place...
Shaun Gehres steps down as Albuquerque Academy football coach
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After four years as the head coach of Albuquerque Academy Football, Shaun Gehres told KRQE on Sunday morning that he is stepping down from his duties. Gehres says that he will stay at Albuquerque Academy and wants to have more time with his family. Gehres rebuilt this football team and, in his […]
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Gladiators field scandal highlights folly of Amendment 2
KRQE’s Larry Barker has uncovered an example of corruption in both the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico governments. Ironically, while what happened is clearly illegal under current State law, voters’ (misguided) decision to pass Amendment 2 on Election Day seems to allow for future deals like this one.
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player. A state district...
kunm.org
FRI: Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers, APS to try new grading program, + More
Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. Lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill in the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to address the critical shortage of caregivers that give therapy and other services to New Mexicans with developmental disabilities. As the Albuquerque Journal...
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community College Moves Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony To Spring 2023
SANTA FE — To maximize engagement and keep the campus community as safe as possible during a particularly active cold, flu and COVID season, Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will postpone its 2022 fall commencement ceremony – originally scheduled for Dec. 10, 2022. The ceremony will be combined...
Albuquerque developer expresses frustrations after second fire this month
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who work, live or go to school near the former fraternity house on UNM’s campus say the abandoned building has become a hotspot for crime after two fires broke out earlier this month. Now the developer, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they’ve had enough. “I can only do so much as […]
New BCSO appointees announced
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico Students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
