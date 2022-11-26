ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Eight Lobos Earn Postseason MW Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Aaron Rodriguez, Christian Washington and A.J. Haulcy all earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors, and overall eight Lobos earned postseason honors as the Mountain West announced the official postseason teams. For New Mexico, the eight total honorees tied for the most for the program since UNM had 10 honorees in 2012. Jerrick Reed II, Donte Martin, Cody Moon, J.C. Davis and Reco Hannah all were named Honorable Mention.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

UNM men's basketball wins Lobo Classic, move to 6-0 on the season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weekend marked three straight wins for the UNM men's basketball team as the program hosted its' first in-season tournament, the Lobo Classic, for the first time since 2007-08. The Lobos kicked off the tournament with big wins over Jacksonville St. and North Dakota St., wrapping up the action on Sunday night with a 98-74 win over Northern Colorado.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Morris Udeze Named Mountain West Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Morris Udeze was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Udeze was honored after earning Lobo Classic MVP honors, leading the Lobos to victories over Jacksonville State, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado to capture the title. For...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

New Mexico Downs NDSU 76-55 to Remain Unbeaten

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team remained unbeaten on the season by downing North Dakota State 76-55 on Saturday during the second day of the Lobo Classic. The Lobos (5-0) pulled away from the Bison (1-6) in the second half to set up a chance to clinch the tournament title with a victory on Sunday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Haulcy Named PFF True Freshman All-America

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A.J. Haulcy, a true freshman that earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors on Tuesday, picked up another honor as he was named to the Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America team. He is the first Lobo to earn the honor. Haulcy, who led all true freshmen...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shaun Gehres steps down as Albuquerque Academy football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After four years as the head coach of Albuquerque Academy Football, Shaun Gehres told KRQE on Sunday morning that he is stepping down from his duties. Gehres says that he will stay at Albuquerque Academy and wants to have more time with his family. Gehres rebuilt this football team and, in his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Gladiators field scandal highlights folly of Amendment 2

KRQE’s Larry Barker has uncovered an example of corruption in both the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico governments. Ironically, while what happened is clearly illegal under current State law, voters’ (misguided) decision to pass Amendment 2 on Election Day seems to allow for future deals like this one.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New BCSO appointees announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico Students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

