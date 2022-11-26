ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling County, GA

GHSA 4 TH ROUND STATE PLAYOFFS vs THOMSON

The Appling County High School Pirate football team will host Thomson High School in the 4 th Round of the GHSA State Playoffs on Friday, December 2 nd at 7:30 pm. Gates will open at 5:45 pm. TICKETS:. 1) COST:. A. $15 (as set by the GHSA for the 4...
THOMSON, GA
App State Drops Two-Overtime Heartbreaker in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. — The highest-scoring game in App State-Georgia Southern series history was also one of the most dramatic with three second-half ties and eight total lead changes. The final play, a 25-yard touchdown pass in the second overtime, gave the Eagles a 51-48 win in the regular-season finale...
STATESBORO, GA
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean

On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
STATESBORO, GA
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA
VIDEO | Fire at Statesboro Summit Apartments contained to one apartment

On Monday, November 28, 2022 the Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at the Statesboro Summit Apartments at 241 North Main. Bulloch County 911 dispatched the call at 6:27 pm and the first firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes. They reported fire and smoke being visible from the sixth floor of the apartment building and requested additional assistance. They also began evacuating the entire building.
STATESBORO, GA
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience

Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
STATESBORO, GA
Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County

Officials said that both individuals had serious injuries described as "hyperthermia" and "orthopedic injuries." Ambulances waited at the scene to transport them to area trauma centers. Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into …. Officials said that both individuals had serious injuries described as "hyperthermia" and "orthopedic injuries." Ambulances...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
Douglas woman arrested on shoplifting, drug possession charges after allegedly stealing shoes

Billy Jean Spell of Douglas was recently arrested after she allegedly walked out of Walmart with a pair of unpaid shoes on her feet. Officers also allegedly found a Schedule IV controlled substance in her bag in the ensuing investigation. Although Spell initially denied the theft, she seemed to have inadvertently confessed to the crime while being booked in the Coffee County Jail.
DOUGLAS, GA

