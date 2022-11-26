Read full article on original website
Related
wbyz94.com
GHSA 4 TH ROUND STATE PLAYOFFS vs THOMSON
The Appling County High School Pirate football team will host Thomson High School in the 4 th Round of the GHSA State Playoffs on Friday, December 2 nd at 7:30 pm. Gates will open at 5:45 pm. TICKETS:. 1) COST:. A. $15 (as set by the GHSA for the 4...
wataugaonline.com
App State Drops Two-Overtime Heartbreaker in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. — The highest-scoring game in App State-Georgia Southern series history was also one of the most dramatic with three second-half ties and eight total lead changes. The final play, a 25-yard touchdown pass in the second overtime, gave the Eagles a 51-48 win in the regular-season finale...
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean
On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
YAHOO!
Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff
This commentary was written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. The Herschel Walker campaign bus is logging serious miles around Georgia as he stumps for the U.S. Senate, and his travels must be taking him through Bryan County on Interstate 16 frequently. Surely he must have noticed the 2,000-plus acres...
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
VIDEO | Fire at Statesboro Summit Apartments contained to one apartment
On Monday, November 28, 2022 the Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at the Statesboro Summit Apartments at 241 North Main. Bulloch County 911 dispatched the call at 6:27 pm and the first firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes. They reported fire and smoke being visible from the sixth floor of the apartment building and requested additional assistance. They also began evacuating the entire building.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Georgia
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new location in Georgia just in time for the holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more. On November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls opened another new store in Douglas, Georgia.
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
WJBF.com
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County
Officials said that both individuals had serious injuries described as "hyperthermia" and "orthopedic injuries." Ambulances waited at the scene to transport them to area trauma centers. Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into …. Officials said that both individuals had serious injuries described as "hyperthermia" and "orthopedic injuries." Ambulances...
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman arrested on shoplifting, drug possession charges after allegedly stealing shoes
Billy Jean Spell of Douglas was recently arrested after she allegedly walked out of Walmart with a pair of unpaid shoes on her feet. Officers also allegedly found a Schedule IV controlled substance in her bag in the ensuing investigation. Although Spell initially denied the theft, she seemed to have inadvertently confessed to the crime while being booked in the Coffee County Jail.
Comments / 0