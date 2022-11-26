ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Clemson, North Carolina hope to rebound in ACC championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Coaches across the country call for a “November to Remember.” Well, for No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina, it's a month they'd rather forget. Both entered November with hopes of making the College Football Playoff as long as they kept winning. Yet, the Tigers (10-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) both lost twice down the stretch to limp into the ACC Championship game on Saturday night.
Post Register

Georgia's surging running game to test LSU in SEC title game

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A healthy Kenny McIntosh and strong play from the offensive line have No. 1 Georgia’s running game peaking just in time for the postseason. The Bulldogs ran for more than 200 yards in each of their last two regular-season games, providing valuable momentum for Saturday's Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta.
