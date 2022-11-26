ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kshb.com

Jayhawks rebound from loss, blow out Texas Southern

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and No. 9 Kansas beat Texas Southern 87-55 on Monday night. Gradey Dick had 15 points, Josef Yesufu 14 and KJ Adams 10 for the Jayhawks, who bounced back from a loss to Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
LAWRENCE, KS
kshb.com

Bishop Miege WR Isaiah Coppage wins Otis Taylor Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bishop Miege already had a good Thanksgiving weekend winning the Kansas 4A State Championship with a 35-14 victory over Wamego. Now, a key part of their roster has named the best wide receiver in the Kansas City Area. Bishop Miege WR Isaiah Coppage has been...
SHAWNEE, KS
kshb.com

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes welcome 2nd baby 'Bronze Mahomes'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second baby on Monday evening. Mahomes took to Twitter to announce the birth of his son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. Bronze is 7 lbs and 8 oz. Bronze's older sister,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Made in KC makes shopping fun

"Made in KC is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Over at Made in KC they make shopping a fun experience for the entire family. Stop in for a game of shuffle board, a hot coffee or a drink from their sit down bar. And with more than 200 vendors, you are sure to find the perfect gift for your loved one.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Cold tonight and Wednesday with 60° returning Friday

Windy and cold tonight with wind chill values in the teens. Back to 60° Friday ahead of another strong cold front. Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing sky, breezy and much colder. Wind: NW...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Wild temperature changes over next 10 days in Kansas City

The Chiefs win by 16 and everybody is ho-hum, even me. I am old enough to remember when we had no chance to win football games. Let's enjoy the ride!. Now, the weather is going on a dizzying temperature ride that may not be so enjoyable. You may want to grab the Dramamine after hearing the forecast. You may also want to have all the seasons clothes available the next 10 days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

A warming trend to start the week

This warming trend will last two days, then a strong cold front will move through late Tuesday. Tonight: Clearing and cold with less wind. Wind: NW to S 5-15 mph. Low: 28°. Monday: Mostly sunny with an increasing south breeze. Wind: S 5-15 to 10-25 mph. High: 52°. Tuesday: Partly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Shop unique jewelry at Made in KC

"Made in KC is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." At the Made in KC Marketplace they have the perfect gifts for the jewelry lovers on your shopping list. Stop in today to find the perfect gift this holiday season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy