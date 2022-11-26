ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Post Register

Milwaukee defeats Southeast Missouri State 84-68

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman scored 23 points as Milwaukee beat Southeast Missouri State 84-68 on Monday night. Freeman had eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Justin Thomas scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Markeith Browning II recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Post Register

Booker scores 44, Suns top Kings 122-117 for 5th straight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. “That's kind of what I get paid to do,” Booker said. “I was worried...
PHOENIX, AZ
Post Register

Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

AP source: Georgia Tech to promote Brent Key to head coach

Georgia Tech is finalizing a deal to promote Brent Key to head coach after he led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record after Geoff Collins was fired in September, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Georgia Tech was working on contract details with...
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Stars sign Hintz to $67.5M, 8-year extension through 30-31

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed center Roope Hintz to a $67.5 million, eight-year contract extension. The deal announced Tuesday takes effect at the start of next season, and goes through the 2030-31 season with an average value of $8.45 million.
DALLAS, TX

