Milwaukee defeats Southeast Missouri State 84-68
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman scored 23 points as Milwaukee beat Southeast Missouri State 84-68 on Monday night. Freeman had eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Justin Thomas scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Markeith Browning II recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
No. 19 Kentucky Creeps Past Bellarmine 60-41 in Bland Performance
Kentucky's Thanksgiving hangover extended a few extra days, as the Wildcats sleepwalked to a 60-41 win over a game Bellarmine team. It was a tale of two halves for the No. 19 Cats. 56.5 percent shooting in the second half halted a very realistic upset attempt from the Knights out of ...
Samford meets DePaul team crippled by injuries
When Tony Stubblefield and his staff put together DePaul’s nonconference schedule, the goal was to have eight games to prepare
USC joins Georgia, Michigan, TCU in CFP's latest top four
Fresh off their win over Notre Dame, USC joined Georgia, Michigan and TCU in the top four of the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, and with wins in their conference title games, all four would remain in the top four of the final release.
Booker scores 44, Suns top Kings 122-117 for 5th straight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. “That's kind of what I get paid to do,” Booker said. “I was worried...
Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup...
AP source: Georgia Tech to promote Brent Key to head coach
Georgia Tech is finalizing a deal to promote Brent Key to head coach after he led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record after Geoff Collins was fired in September, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Georgia Tech was working on contract details with...
Stars sign Hintz to $67.5M, 8-year extension through 30-31
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed center Roope Hintz to a $67.5 million, eight-year contract extension. The deal announced Tuesday takes effect at the start of next season, and goes through the 2030-31 season with an average value of $8.45 million.
Why the latest College Football Playoff ranking matters
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC, as expected, made up the top four, while Ohio State and Alabama are in position should any of them slip up.
