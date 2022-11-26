Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
World Cup news LIVE: Reaction after England’s Group B draw with USA
England crashed back down to earth on Friday evening as they played out a goalless draw against the USA in Group B to leave them still needing a result against Wales in their final group game. The Three Lions’ performance could not have been more contrasting to their opening match against Iran, where they should fluid movement, a clinical eye for goal and a fearlessness in attack. Last night was the opposite, Gareth Southgate’s men lost control of midfield, looked sluggish throughout and struggled against a team they would have expected to dominate. It was only fortune - and...
NBC Sports
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings After Draw Vs. England
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was the...
U.S. desperately needs a win in group stage finale after meaningless draw vs. England
The U.S. men’s national team has one of thee great chants in sports (poached from the United States Naval Academy and the Naval Academy Prep before it). It begins with a single fan screaming “I” and then “I believe” and so on until the entire six word phrase is repeatedly shouted to a bobbing, dancing, increasingly frantic group of supporters.
U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates
The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?
England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to...
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
Sports minister to wear OneLove rainbow armband at England-Wales World Cup clash
Sports minister Stuart Andrew will wear the rainbow-coloured armband prohibited by Fifa when he attends the World Cup clash between England and Wales in Qatar.The Conservative frontbencher, who is gay, said it was “really unfair” that football’s governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales donning the OneLove anti-discrimination armband at the 11th hour.Seven European countries, including the two home nations, abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions.I want to show support and I was delighted to see that the German minister who attended a recent match has worn it, I think it is...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Mason Mount denied by good save from Matt Turner
Mason Mount forces a good save from USA's Matt Turner with England's first shot on target. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video. Available to UK users only.
Team USA and England tie in crucial World Cup match
Fans at the World Cup said the stadium barred them from entering with shirts and flags protesting the regime in Iran. Inside, security officials were also seen confronting a woman over her jersey, which read Mahsa Amini, whose death in Iranian custody sparked the unrest. Roxana Saberi has the story.
Sporting News
How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
A place in the Round of 16 is up for grabs for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal when they face Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium on Monday. Portugal can make it two wins out of two and almost certainly secure a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, against a Uruguay side seeking their first victory in Group H.
Sporting News
When is Australia vs. Denmark World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Socceroos Group D game
For the second World Cup in a row, Australia and Denmark will collide in the group stages with a place in the knockout rounds on the line. After losing 4-1 to France in their opening match, the Socceroos bounced back with a crucial 1-0 win over Tunisia to put one foot into the Round of 16.
World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA
The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
