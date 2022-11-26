ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Help SCHEELS decide which non-profits receive $80k

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — SCHEELS, an employee-owned sporting goods retailer, announced their second annual Giving Campaign at their Colorado Springs location, in which they will be donating $80,000 to non-profits that are serving the community.

The campaign began on Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 4. Community members are encouraged to help determine where the money is allocated by nominating their favorite non-profits at scheels.com/coloradospringsgiving .

“We are so excited to bring back our annual Giving Campaign,” said Colorado Springs SCHEELS Store Leader Cory Tweden. “We are passionate about giving back to our local non-profits, and being able to involve the community in these decisions is so impactful. We are honored to be able to help make a difference in any way we can.”

SCHEELS said there will be two $20,000 winners and four $10,000 winners. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6 as part of Colorado Gives Day.

KXRM

