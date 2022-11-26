The Packers have had no shortage of things fail to come together for them this season and the defense has been at the top of the list in recent weeks. Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles was the third straight time that the Packers have allowed more than 400 yards and they gave up 363 yards on the ground over the course of the evening. That’s the third-highest total in franchise history and it led to renewed questions for head coach Matt LaFleur about defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO