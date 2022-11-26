ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Yardbarker

Why did the 49ers Offense Play Poorly Against Competitive Saints?

In week 12 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0. The San Francisco defense held the Saints to zero points, which is fantastic, but the 49ers offense struggled. The offense was only able to score one touchdown against the Saints, which will need to improve moving forward. San Francisco now has a 7-4 record leading the NFC West, but what went wrong with the 49ers offense against the Saints?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks' Uniform Announcement

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly taking it back to the 90s next season with some fan-favorite throwback uniforms. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Seahawks announced they will bring back their 90s-era throwback uniforms starting next season." The NFL world reacted to Seattle's uniform news on Sunday. "Oh hell yes," a...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson’s tweet was “out of character”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to Twitter criticism with a vulgar tweet for which he has received plenty of criticism. It took Jackson several hours to delete the tweet on Sunday night. On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Jackson about the situation on Monday morning. “[I]...
NBC Sports

Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson

Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Stevenson reacts to Belichick comparing him to former Pats great

Rhamondre Stevenson has been the New England Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year running back is the team's leading rusher while also ranking first in receptions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves what he's seen out of Stevenson this year. So...
NBC Sports

Matt LaFleur on Joe Barry: If I thought there was an issue there, we’d make a change

The Packers have had no shortage of things fail to come together for them this season and the defense has been at the top of the list in recent weeks. Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles was the third straight time that the Packers have allowed more than 400 yards and they gave up 363 yards on the ground over the course of the evening. That’s the third-highest total in franchise history and it led to renewed questions for head coach Matt LaFleur about defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram

Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
GREEN BAY, WI

