Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Kyle Shanahan responds to Raheem Mostert’s criticism of 49ers
In a recent feature for Go Long, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert criticized his former team and upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, for how they handled his injury situation last year. Mostert suffered a knee injury during Week 1, and the 49ers felt the running back would miss...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) live game updates thread.
Why did the 49ers Offense Play Poorly Against Competitive Saints?
In week 12 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0. The San Francisco defense held the Saints to zero points, which is fantastic, but the 49ers offense struggled. The offense was only able to score one touchdown against the Saints, which will need to improve moving forward. San Francisco now has a 7-4 record leading the NFC West, but what went wrong with the 49ers offense against the Saints?
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
NFL World Reacts To Seahawks' Uniform Announcement
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly taking it back to the 90s next season with some fan-favorite throwback uniforms. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Seahawks announced they will bring back their 90s-era throwback uniforms starting next season." The NFL world reacted to Seattle's uniform news on Sunday. "Oh hell yes," a...
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson’s tweet was “out of character”
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to Twitter criticism with a vulgar tweet for which he has received plenty of criticism. It took Jackson several hours to delete the tweet on Sunday night. On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Jackson about the situation on Monday morning. “[I]...
Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson
Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
3 Teams Emerge As Potential Landing Spots For Jimmy Garoppolo In 2023
The 49ers promoted 22-year-old Trey Lance to QB1 ahead of the 2022 NFL season, a move short-lived when Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Sept. 18. In Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo finished the game back under center. Garoppolo's demotion, paired with the contract that allows him to hit free ...
Stevenson reacts to Belichick comparing him to former Pats great
Rhamondre Stevenson has been the New England Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year running back is the team's leading rusher while also ranking first in receptions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves what he's seen out of Stevenson this year. So...
Matt LaFleur on Joe Barry: If I thought there was an issue there, we’d make a change
The Packers have had no shortage of things fail to come together for them this season and the defense has been at the top of the list in recent weeks. Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles was the third straight time that the Packers have allowed more than 400 yards and they gave up 363 yards on the ground over the course of the evening. That’s the third-highest total in franchise history and it led to renewed questions for head coach Matt LaFleur about defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
49ers-Saints: Deebo Samuel active for Niners; Arik Armstead among 5 inactives
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was listed as "questionable" to play this afternoon due to a hamstring injury, is active. He was limited during practices this past week. San Francisco listed defensive lineman Arik Armstead as "doubtful." He is the only player listed as inactive...
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
