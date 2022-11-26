Illinois rolls Lindenwood behind breakout from RJ Melendez

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — RJ Melendez scored 15 first half points including a highlight reel dunk to lead No. 16 Illinois to a blowout 92-59 win over Lindenwood Friday night at State Farm Center.

After a slow start to the season where Melendez only scored 28 points in his first five games, the sophomore wing shined scoring 17, a new career high. Freshman point guard Skyy Clark was also in double-figures in the first half alone, posting 13 points at the break, finishing with a team high 19. Clark made eight of his nine shots from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3, adding four assists and three rebounds.

The Illini (5-1) return to the court next Tuesday hosting Syracuse in the ACC/B1G Challenge at 6:30 p.m.

