Candlelight vigil held for double homicide victims

PRINCETOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A candlelight prayer vigil was held at Princetown Town Hall Friday night for the two victims of a homicide in Duanesburg. Around 100 people came out to honor the lives of Alesia Wadsworth and William Horwedel.

Wadsworth and Horwedel were killed inside their Reynolds Road home on Tuesday. The alleged shooter is Nicholas Fiebka , who is Wadsworth’s son.

The 19-year old was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, according to the Princetown Court Clerk. Police said both victims were shot to death. Officers were originally called to the home for a welfare check when one of the victims did not show up for work.

Fiebka is scheduled to be in court on Monday, November 28.

