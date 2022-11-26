ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Fundraiser helped raise money for Type 1 Diabetes research

By Courtney Ward
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Troy’s Landscape Supply put on a Black Friday event to support the global organization Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help fund Type 1 Diabetes research.

Vendors, food trucks, face painting, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a DJ, and raffles were part of the event. Local artisans got to show the public their crafts, and there was also a section filled with guinea pigs and rabbits for the kids.

Troy’s Landscape Supply partnered with Shed’s Plus to help fight diabetes. They showcased the structures they’ve been building throughout the year. They hope to be able to help people set up their yards and give money to a good cause.

