Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis leaning towards NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Daily Iowan
Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla enters transfer portal
Iowa backup quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is in the portal as a graduate transfer. He plans to graduate from the University of Iowa in December. “It’s been an honor to represent the Black and Gold for these past four years,” Padilla wrote in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball prepared to host Georgia Tech
The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. The two teams face off as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will be discontinued next year after fifteen seasons. The Hawkeyes enter Tuesday’s competition at 6-1 on the year. They...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball falls to TCU in Emerald Coast Classic championship game
Iowa men’s basketball struggled throughout a 79-66 loss to TCU in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, on Saturday evening. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes of action and the Hawkeyes never fully recovered. Iowa managed...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Heartlanders down Cincinnati Cyclones in overtime thriller
When Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Matt Murphy saw Cincinnati Cyclones forward Patrick Polino fumble the puck in overtime, he took his chance. Murphy poked the puck and gained possession on Iowa’s blue line, and he saw nothing but ice in front of him with 3:30 elapsed in the extra period. He skated toward Cyclones goaltender Beck Warm and gave the Heartlanders a 4-3 victory off a breakaway at Xtream Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Daily Iowan
No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball falls to No. 3 UConn in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball blew a double-digit lead to No. 3 UConn on Sunday afternoon in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game in Portland, Oregon. The Hawkeyes lost to the Huskies, 86-79, to move to 5-2 on the season. The Hawkeyes led by 11 points at the 6:30...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa Heartlanders hockey vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
A staff member closes the gate to the field during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Cincinnati Cyclones at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. The Heartlanders defeated the Cyclones, 4-3.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Showing gratitude: giving thanks to Iowa City
Iowa City: It has a ring to it that has never left my mind. Several places in Iowa City hold a special place in my heart, from the Fourth of July fireworks over the Old Capital, to eating at Pagliai’s Pizza once a month, and to moving from the kids’ section at Prairie Lights to the history section on the main floor.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Theatres Celebrate the Holiday Season
The holiday season is here and the arts in Iowa City are ready to celebrate! DITV news director Ashley Weil has more on what programming to check out this festive season.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County law enforcement hires mental health liaison
Johnson County law enforcement will now be equipped with a mental health expert to assist in emergency situations. Mental health liaison Kieonna Pope will work with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Coralville Police Department, and the North Liberty Police Department as a shared mental health liaison. The position...
Daily Iowan
UI College of Public Health, College of Education adopt sustainability requirement
The University of Iowa College of Public Health and College of Education added a sustainability general education course requirement for next year’s incoming undergraduate students. Students in the colleges will take one course from the sustainability general education offerings starting next fall. Courses were requested by UI students over...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community Police Review Board suggests revision to police misconduct ordinance
Iowa City Community Police Review Board requested a change to how police misconduct is reported in Iowa City to include stipulations around police misconduct witnessed on social media, television, or other media outlets. In a memo sent to the Iowa City City Council, the board requested a revision to Ordinance...
