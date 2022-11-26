ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla enters transfer portal

Iowa backup quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is in the portal as a graduate transfer. He plans to graduate from the University of Iowa in December. “It’s been an honor to represent the Black and Gold for these past four years,” Padilla wrote in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball prepared to host Georgia Tech

The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. The two teams face off as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will be discontinued next year after fifteen seasons. The Hawkeyes enter Tuesday’s competition at 6-1 on the year. They...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders down Cincinnati Cyclones in overtime thriller

When Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Matt Murphy saw Cincinnati Cyclones forward Patrick Polino fumble the puck in overtime, he took his chance. Murphy poked the puck and gained possession on Iowa’s blue line, and he saw nothing but ice in front of him with 3:30 elapsed in the extra period. He skated toward Cyclones goaltender Beck Warm and gave the Heartlanders a 4-3 victory off a breakaway at Xtream Arena on Sunday afternoon.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Showing gratitude: giving thanks to Iowa City

Iowa City: It has a ring to it that has never left my mind. Several places in Iowa City hold a special place in my heart, from the Fourth of July fireworks over the Old Capital, to eating at Pagliai’s Pizza once a month, and to moving from the kids’ section at Prairie Lights to the history section on the main floor.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit

A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County law enforcement hires mental health liaison

Johnson County law enforcement will now be equipped with a mental health expert to assist in emergency situations. Mental health liaison Kieonna Pope will work with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Coralville Police Department, and the North Liberty Police Department as a shared mental health liaison. The position...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI College of Public Health, College of Education adopt sustainability requirement

The University of Iowa College of Public Health and College of Education added a sustainability general education course requirement for next year’s incoming undergraduate students. Students in the colleges will take one course from the sustainability general education offerings starting next fall. Courses were requested by UI students over...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy