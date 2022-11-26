ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Currency exchange rates

Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:40 AM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: $5 million mac'n'cheese suit and watching tv nonchronologically

Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa eruption could impact tourism. Hawaii Tourism Authority President John De Fries explains Mauna Loa eruption's impact on tourism. ‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Flowing lava from...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: Vog poised to be a growing threat as eruption continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said the eruption at Mauna Loa could negatively impact air quality, and is urging those with respiratory conditions to take precautions. On Monday, air quality monitors were not showing any problem areas in population centers. Air Quality Resources. “However, the eruption could cause...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii International Film Festival wraps up 42nd year

What's Trending: $5 million mac 'n' cheese suit, watching tv nonchronologically. Sued for $5 million dollars. A woman claims that it takes longer than 3 1/2 minutes to make Kraft's mac and cheese in the microwave. Also, Netflix's new series "Kaleidoscope" wants to shake up how you view streaming series.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Deeper look at Mauna Loa PLUS heavy pockets of rain on Maui

A flood watch has been posted statewide for Monday, but trades should return by week's end. An area of tropical moisture is expected to increase humidity and the chance of showers by late Sunday or Monday. Gusty trades declining for the next several days. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 29, 2022)

‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky. Flowing lava from Mauna Loa continues to light up the skies on Hawaii Island, leading people to flock to the best areas to view the eruption. Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Terry Hunter review THE MENU

Entertainment: Special screening of 'The Wind & the Reckoning'. A special screening of "The Wind and the Reckoning" was shown on Kauai, where the movie takes place. Among those in the audience was the island's mayor. Terry Hunter reviews THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system far north of the Hawaii region will continue to weaken the large scale winds over the state through Wednesday afternoon. Periods of showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday with locally heavy showers possible. Isolated thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours. On Wednesday more stable trade winds will takeover lasting through Saturday. A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will produce lighter winds on Sunday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. David Ige discusses state response to Mauna Loa eruption

Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy