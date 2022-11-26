Read full article on original website
Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn't stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. At Helemano Farms, owner Aaron O'Brien said they have sold about 1,200 trees. He said the prices for their locally grown trees...
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season.
Hawaii Tourism Authority President John De Fries explains Mauna Loa eruption's impact on tourism. 'It's epic': People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky.
Health Department: Vog poised to be a growing threat as eruption continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said the eruption at Mauna Loa could negatively impact air quality, and is urging those with respiratory conditions to take precautions. On Monday, air quality monitors were not showing any problem areas in population centers. Air Quality Resources. “However, the eruption could cause...
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow)
A woman claims that it takes longer than 3 1/2 minutes to make Kraft's mac and cheese in the microwave. Also, Netflix's new series "Kaleidoscope" wants to shake up how you view streaming series.
A flood watch has been posted statewide for Monday, but trades should return by week's end. An area of tropical moisture is expected to increase humidity and the chance of showers by late Sunday or Monday. Gusty trades declining for the next several days.
'It's epic': People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky. Flowing lava from Mauna Loa continues to light up the skies on Hawaii Island, leading people to flock to the best areas to view the eruption.
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is continuing, but officials say lava is largely remaining at the summit caldera.
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline.
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn't stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season.
First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
A special screening of "The Wind and the Reckoning" was shown on Kauai, where the movie takes place. Among those in the audience was the island's mayor.
Mauna Loa eruption poses no imminent threat to communities, but authorities stress vigilance
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-anticipated eruption at Mauna Loa started late Sunday, disrupting flights and triggering an all-hands emergency response as fissures at the volcano’s summit sent up lava fountains up to 200 feet high. The good news: The lava is not posing an imminent threat to downslope communities.
Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system far north of the Hawaii region will continue to weaken the large scale winds over the state through Wednesday afternoon. Periods of showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday with locally heavy showers possible. Isolated thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours. On Wednesday more stable trade winds will takeover lasting through Saturday. A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will produce lighter winds on Sunday.
Gov. David Ige discusses state response to Mauna Loa eruption
Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing.
Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn't stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches.
