FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers 2023 giveaway schedule announced
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 a dozen promotional giveaways for the 2023 season. Always a highly-anticipated announcement, fans will see a variety of new items and wearable pieces. The schedule is highlighted by three Bobbleheads, a Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler, City Connect merchandise and a Giannis Antetokounmpo...
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
WISN
Milwaukee church remembers millions of Ukrainians killed in 1930s
MILWAUKEE — A memorial service was held Sunday at a Ukrainian church in memory of a near century's-old genocide. St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church remembered the lives lost during a genocide led by Joseph Stalin in 1932 and 1933. According to History.com, nearly 4 million Ukrainians were killed. Church...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past. ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style. "People have a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth life coach killed in crash 'impacted a lot of people'
Shannon King, a Milwaukee youth life coach, helped kids achieve their dreams. Now, the community is honoring her life after she was killed in a crash early Sunday.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee students' new winter coats; gift from Bucks' Khris Middleton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton and UnitedHealthcare provided students from Lancaster Elementary School with new winter coats on Tuesday, Nov. 29. "I’m excited to be here," Middleton said. "Just knowing that I can help out in anyway just by a simple gesture by giving a kid a coat who may not have a coat or who may have one but just as another option to go to. But just to make sure these kids stay warm walking to school, on the playground playing outside is a huge thing out here."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs
MILWAUKEE - Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community. At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27. "This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Jonah Overton. On...
WBAY Green Bay
PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
spectrumnews1.com
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash at Appleton and Capitol, 17-year-old ran red light
MILWAUKEE - Two drivers were hurt after police said one of them, a 17-year-old, ran a red light near Appleton and Capitol Monday morning, Nov. 28, causing a crash. Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m. The impact caused the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old boy to hit a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brooks' Judge Jennifer Dorow says she's 'not necessarily the most patient person'
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow became a household name during the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man who attacked Waukesha's Christmas parade in November 2021. She sat down with FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith for a one-on-one interview after handing down the life sentence.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and North crash; driver strikes curb, pole after altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28 near 6th and North in Milwaukee. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police say the occupants of a vehicle were involved in an altercation when the driver struck a curb and a pole. The driver, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Country Christmas; drive-through holiday lights event
Country Christmas is a holiday destination steeped in festive tradition and this year they’ve added some new attractions. Brian Kramp is in Pewaukee where it’s their 26th anniversary as Wisconsin’s most spectacular drive-through holiday lights event.
CBS 58
'She did amazing': Sparks family reflects on Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Judge Dorow has claimed the admiration of people all around the world, but you'd have to argue that the most important of those people are the victims and survivors of the parade, including the Sparks family. Their 8-year-old son and brother, Jackson, was killed. Here's...
