MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton and UnitedHealthcare provided students from Lancaster Elementary School with new winter coats on Tuesday, Nov. 29. "I’m excited to be here," Middleton said. "Just knowing that I can help out in anyway just by a simple gesture by giving a kid a coat who may not have a coat or who may have one but just as another option to go to. But just to make sure these kids stay warm walking to school, on the playground playing outside is a huge thing out here."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO