This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
Related
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
ocnjdaily.com
Christmas Parade Returns Friday Night
Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade travels down Asbury Avenue at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Lights, garland, wreaths and bows adorn “The Avenue” for the season, and the parade will bring a variety of bands, floats and other entries to add a little warmth to the winter.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Icona Resorts has a $6.5 million agreement to buy a former bank building in downtown Ocean City
The site of a former bank building on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City will become the next location for an Icona boutique hotel. The Press of Atlantic City reports that developer Eustace Mita plans to build an Icona resort after acquiring the property in Ocean City for $6.5 million and a plan to remake it as the chain’s latest. Currently, hotels are not permitted uses in downtown Ocean City.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings
Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
First time 50-ft Christmas tree is set up on the AC Boardwalk
The Showboat in Atlantic City is not messing around with a ton of new additions coming to the old casino, the owners decided to put up a 50-foot holiday tree on the boardwalk. According to shorelocalnews.com, this tree is the first one to ever be set up on the boardwalk in the 152-year of history.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Starbucks Briefly Closing For Construction
Starbucks in Egg Harbor Township will be closing for a couple of days this week for interior remodeling. For a short amount of time on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll need to get your pumpkin spice latte fix at another location. Starbucks off the Black Horse Pike in EHT at Oak...
N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade
Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of “Your favorite Christmas story,” delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
Car Fire Closes Jersey Shore Highway (DEVELOPING)
A vehicle fire closed Route 88 in Brick Township on Monday, Nov. 28. All lanes were closed at about 11 a.m., according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The incident was near Route 40 (Olden Street) in Brick, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Ocean...
ocnjdaily.com
Steve Green Christmas Concert with John Howard Jr. at Ocean City Tabernacle
The Ocean City Tabernacle is excited to welcome seven-time Dove Award winner and Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame member Steve Green for an evening of Christmas music on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. Accompanied by pianist Dick Tunney, Green will also be joined by Atlantic City’s own John...
Video: Man Repeatedly Whacks Sports Car With Garden Tool in Vineland, NJ
Here's something you don't see every day: a video of a man repeatedly whacking an expensive sports car with what looks like a yard tool. The scene unfolded recently in Vineland, NJ, at what appears to be the Vann dealerships on Delsea Drive. A local resident tells us she was...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police Hosting Another Coffee With a Cop
Police in Galloway Twp. are inviting residents out for a morning of coffee and conversation this week. You can get to know those who serve and protect their community while making your morning coffee run. I love the concept of 'coffee with a cop.' It's such a casual, unassuming way...
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
Multiple Crashes On Garden State Parkway Results In Major Traffic Jam
TOMS RIVER – Some drivers’ morning commute was heavily delayed after several crashes were reported on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, causing up to a 9-mile delay, officials said. According to reports made by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), one crash occurred around 6...
Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch
When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
therealdeal.com
Russo’s complex is latest warehouse project facing blowback
If only all of their online orders could be delivered by a white-bearded elf and flying reindeer. Truck-averse New Jerseyans are trying to stop Russo Development from building a giant warehouse complex in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township, NJ.com reported. The 2.1-million-square-foot development would unfold on farmland along...
fox29.com
Police issue warning after thieves attempt to rob several Gloucester County properties
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - With the holiday season in full swing, police are on high prowl as they warn the public of heightened thefts-- from catalytic converters, to holiday presents. Police are saturating local neighborhoods with patrols after they say thieves hit multiple developments, looking to get into people's cars...
