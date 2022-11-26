ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPG Talk Radio

The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing

The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
LINWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Christmas Parade Returns Friday Night

Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade travels down Asbury Avenue at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Lights, garland, wreaths and bows adorn “The Avenue” for the season, and the parade will bring a variety of bands, floats and other entries to add a little warmth to the winter.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Icona Resorts has a $6.5 million agreement to buy a former bank building in downtown Ocean City

The site of a former bank building on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City will become the next location for an Icona boutique hotel. The Press of Atlantic City reports that developer Eustace Mita plans to build an Icona resort after acquiring the property in Ocean City for $6.5 million and a plan to remake it as the chain’s latest. Currently, hotels are not permitted uses in downtown Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings

Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade

Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of “Your favorite Christmas story,” delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Fire Closes Jersey Shore Highway (DEVELOPING)

A vehicle fire closed Route 88 in Brick Township on Monday, Nov. 28. All lanes were closed at about 11 a.m., according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The incident was near Route 40 (Olden Street) in Brick, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Ocean...
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch

When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Russo’s complex is latest warehouse project facing blowback

If only all of their online orders could be delivered by a white-bearded elf and flying reindeer. Truck-averse New Jerseyans are trying to stop Russo Development from building a giant warehouse complex in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township, NJ.com reported. The 2.1-million-square-foot development would unfold on farmland along...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

