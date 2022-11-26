Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
kjzz.com
Local businesses feel support from Utah communities on Small Business Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Local businesses say despite inflation, the sales from Small Business Saturday are boosting their morale for the holiday shopping season. Vintage shop owner Kristen Wolfe opened her brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Salt Lake City a year ago. She said customers showed her lots of love on Saturday, which was encouraging after a tough year.
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Warning issued in Salt Lake Valley
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A storm heading into Utah will bring snow to the Wasatch Front this week. A Winter Weather Advisory has been planned for 2 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Tuesday. For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the...
kjzz.com
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
