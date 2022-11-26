Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiibusiness.com
The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary
Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
notquitenigella.com
Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies
Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands flock to see ‘epic’ Mauna Loa eruption as lava flows light up sky
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of people are flocking to see Mauna Loa’s fiery show, prompting Hawaii Island officials to tell people not to park or walk along Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth issued an emergency order to ban parking and walking on the highway. Spectators...
TODAY.com
The native Hawaiian language is dying. This theater program is revitalizing it
As Tammy Haili‘ōpua Baker wondered what play to produce for her first show running the Hawaiian theater program at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, a book literally fell off the shelf and hit her on the head. The director of the program took it as...
luxurytraveldiary.com
Review: The Royal Hawaiian
The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, a Honolulu landmark for nearly 90 years thanks in part to its pink color, is definitely one of the best Marriott hotels in Waikiki taking luxury in Hawaii to a new level. Wherever you decide to stay, book via our luxury travel...
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid North Korean tensions, South Korean Navy conducts mission in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 600 members of the South Korean Navy’s Cruise Training Task Group are in Honolulu for a goodwill and training mission. Among them, naval academy cadets who are learning on the country’s first training ship, the ROKS Hansando. The ship features a high-tech simulator that allows young midshipmen to get hands-on training of the ship’s equipment through various scenarios.
Mauna Loa forms fourth fissure overnight
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.
Photo gallery: $12M upgrade for Leeward Theater
The University of Hawai'i's Leeward Community College was finally able to launch its new season in their $12 million renovated theater. After three years of work and two years of pandemic restrictions, the Leeward Theater was able to premiere The Līhe Lili'u Project's Makalapua in September.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new book, UH grad student seeks to connect youth to Ilocano culture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local podcaster and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is trying to connect children of immigrants to the language and culture of their ancestors. Chachie Abara is publishing a book to help kids learn Ilocano, a dialect from the northern Philippines where most Filipinos in...
Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns to Hawai’i
Honolulu welcomed home the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
drifttravel.com
Say No To Snow This Holiday Season at ‘Alohilani Resort
Celebrate the holidays and Say No to Snow at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach this December with only-in-Hawaii events and festive offerings, including daily Scuba Claus sightings in the 280,000-gallon Oceanarium, indulgent seafood towers with flights of bubbly, special holiday menus and an over-the-top holiday speakeasy. Are you working on...
Sister Cities: Sakai City, Japan and Honolulu, Hawai’i
In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Mayor Masahiro Hashimoto of Sakai City, Japan will come together to sign a Sister City agreement.
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa eruption comes after longest quiet period in recorded history
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Until Sunday, Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted for 38 years. That was the longest known quiet spell for the world’s largest active volcano. The U.S. Geological Survey says that since 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 34 times ― and has average of one eruption every five years. However, prior to 1950, the volcano averaged one eruption every 3 1/2 years.
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KHON2
Mana-Su is a fermented liquid food to help with one’s healthy lifestyle
Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana-Su is a by-product of Awamori, a distilled beverage from Okinawa. This powerful drinking vinegar helps to flush out toxins in your body to promote gut health. “In Okinawa they call it Moromisu, because it’s difficult to pronounce in America, I named it Mana-Su. Mana means...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa and Kilauea are very different ... and so are their eruptions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 2018, the eruption of Kilauea sent residents in lower Puna scrambling for safety as fissures opened up in normally quiet subdivisions. Sunday’s eruption of Mauna Loa is less alarming to authorities for several reasons, but mostly for the projected path of the flows. So far,...
KITV.com
Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa lava flow cuts off access to key global climate monitoring station
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private road leading to a key climate monitoring station is now blocked after lava flow from Mauna Loa crossed over the area overnight. USGS reported that access to NOAA’s Mauna Loa Observatory is now blocked as the eruption continues to move down the northeast rift zone.
Comments / 1