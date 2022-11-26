ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: What Kayla Harrison losing means for the PFL

This was supposed to be a relatively quiet week in the world of MMA. Thanksgiving in the United States meant there was only one major event happening, the PFL Championships, and while that looked like a fine card, the outcomes mostly seemed guaranteed. Then Larissa Pacheco went and upset Kayla...
MMA Fighting

Michael Chandler gets real on taking damage, Arturo Gatti comparisons

To Michael Chandler, nothing has changed about the way he fights – only his opposition, which explains the extra blood he’s donated to the octagon canvas. “I think I do fight very similarly that I always have,” Chandler said recently on The MMA Hour. “Same speed, same tenacity – been beat down and then come back in fights. It happens. It just wasn’t on the biggest stage possible.”
MMA Fighting

Rankings Shakeup: Kayla Harrison knocked out of pound-for-pound top 10 after stunning Larissa Pacheco upset

Larissa Pacheco didn’t miss this time. The Brazilian finisher scored three straight first-round knockouts this season to earn another shot at a PFL championship, a million-dollar prize and a third fight with Kayla Harrison, the face of the league. Pacheco was spectacular in the trilogy bout, taking the fight right to Harrison and dragging her into deep waters. She was rewarded with a trio of 48-47 scores and a win over a fighter who, before Saturday’s event, was the ninth-ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound Rankings.
MMA Fighting

Making sushi with UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo

RIO DE JANEIRO — UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo joins Naga chef Raul Ono to show off his sushiman skills ahead of his UFC 283 title unification bout with Brandon Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21. (Editor’s note: Enable captions for English translations)
MMA Fighting

Jiri Prochazka vows to prove he is ‘rightful champion’ upon return from injury

Jiri Prochazka accepts that he no longer holds the UFC light heavyweight title. For now. On Sunday, the former champion, who announced last week that he vacated his belt due to injury, put out a series of tweets commenting further on his situation and vowing that he will not only be the No. 1 fighter at 205 pounds again, but the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz officially hits free agency after being removed from UFC roster

Nate Diaz is officially a free agent after he was removed from the UFC roster. The move comes after Diaz fought out his contract with his win over Tony Ferguson in September, but the one-time UFC title challenger didn’t actually get removed from the active roster until this week. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett claims Jake Paul’s ‘fights are fixed,’ Paul responds with $1M challenge

Paddy Pimblett feels like not all of Jake Paul’s pro boxing bouts are on the up and up. Pimblett, who will face Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was asked about Paul, and the YouTube boxing scene in general, and while he thinks Paul is taking the sport seriously, “The Baddy” is not convinced Paul’s results haven’t been a bit pre-planned.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley: ‘Modern day gangster’ Dana White equates starting UFC to Power Slap League

Sean O’Malley — like many — isn’t sold on Dana White’s new Power Slap League. Aside from discussing his next steps within the UFC bantamweight ranks, the current No. 1 contender in the promotion’s official rankings chatted with White about the boss’ latest project. Just this past month, the Nevada Athletic Commission approved Slap Fighting, opening the door for White and crew’s upcoming eight-episode season of the Power Slap League.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev ‘needs to clear everyone out’ to earn P4P ranking

Islam Makhachev is the best fighter in the world, but he still hasn’t proven it yet. At least, that’s what his coach believes. Following his win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the lightweight title, Makhachev skyrocketed up the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, claiming the No. 2 spot. It was an enormous jump for a fighter with only a few ranked wins to his name, and zero title defenses, and that’s why his coach, Javier Mendez, believes his ranking is a little premature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy