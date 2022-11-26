ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WWL-AMFM

LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane to host American Athletic Conference football title game

IRVING, Texas – Tulane University will host the American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game for the first time after the No. 19-ranked Green Wave (10-2, 7-1 American) took a 27-24 win against No. 24 Cincinnati Friday afternoon to finish atop The American’s regular-season standings. The American Football Championship...
TEXAS STATE
NOLA.com

Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run

Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Here’s where New Orleans-area high school football teams are playing state semifinal games

Anyone wanting to attend a high school football state semifinal game this week will need to find one outside New Orleans. Brother Martin is the only New Orleans school still alive in any of the eight postseason brackets, and the 13th-seeded Crusaders (8-5) have a long road trip to face No. 8 Carencro (9-2) in a Division I select state semifinal set for Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV

Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road

Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

A half-century’s friendship in music, woodworking

Holy Cross School students almost 50 years ago. And, three decades later, friends Mark Ellias of Covington and Cliff White Jr. of Hammond reunited to preserve the architecture that makes New Orleans unique. The God-given woodworking talent of Ellias has landed him projects for Cabrini and Jesuit high schools, Archdiocese...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game. New Orleans police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ

Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Focus Clubhouse is a membership community in Acadiana that supports people who are living with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
PEARL RIVER, LA

