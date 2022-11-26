Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
NOLA.com
Tulane beats Cincinnati in thriller, will host conference championship game
CINCINNATI — Running back Tyjae Spears was supremely confident as Tulane prepared for its American Athletic Conference regular-season finale at two-time reigning champion Cincinnati. “We are going to play our best game Friday,” he said earlier this week. “We are all going to be happy afterwards.”. He...
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane to host American Athletic Conference football title game
IRVING, Texas – Tulane University will host the American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game for the first time after the No. 19-ranked Green Wave (10-2, 7-1 American) took a 27-24 win against No. 24 Cincinnati Friday afternoon to finish atop The American’s regular-season standings. The American Football Championship...
NOLA.com
Southeastern Louisiana rallies past Idaho in 45-42 FCS playoff thriller
HAMMOND — Cephus Johnson III ran for two touchdowns, Zy Alexander had a late interception return for a touchdown and Southeastern Louisiana held off Idaho 45-42 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night at Strawberry Stadium. The Vandals had a chance to send the game...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run
Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
NOLA.com
First-year Southern coach Eric Dooley returns to New Orleans roots for Bayou Classic
There were two things you could always count on with Eric Dooley during his days at Fortier High School in Uptown New Orleans. “He was always going to dress sharp and he was always going to have his hair cut,” said Maurice Hurst, one of Dooley’s teammates at Fortier.
NOLA.com
Here’s where New Orleans-area high school football teams are playing state semifinal games
Anyone wanting to attend a high school football state semifinal game this week will need to find one outside New Orleans. Brother Martin is the only New Orleans school still alive in any of the eight postseason brackets, and the 13th-seeded Crusaders (8-5) have a long road trip to face No. 8 Carencro (9-2) in a Division I select state semifinal set for Friday.
Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV
Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
NOLA.com
Live: High school football playoff scores for the New Orleans area in Round 3 of playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Round 3 in the New Orleans area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games across South Louisiana. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region here. If you're...
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
NOLA.com
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
clarionherald.org
A half-century’s friendship in music, woodworking
Holy Cross School students almost 50 years ago. And, three decades later, friends Mark Ellias of Covington and Cliff White Jr. of Hammond reunited to preserve the architecture that makes New Orleans unique. The God-given woodworking talent of Ellias has landed him projects for Cabrini and Jesuit high schools, Archdiocese...
New Orleans police looking for help in finding man missing since November 23
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating the missing Barry Anderson, who was last seen on November 23, according to a press release. Anderson's last known location was the 1400 block of Foucher Street in New Orleans. He is a white man with dark hair and a black and brown beard.
5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
fox8live.com
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game. New Orleans police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving...
NOLA.com
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
NOLA.com
Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Focus Clubhouse is a membership community in Acadiana that supports people who are living with...
NOLA.com
New Orleans teen makes name for herself through cosmetics company she founded at age 11
When Asia Dillon's little sister complained of chapped and burning lips after using a store-bought lip product in 2018, Dillon, then 11, was determined to come up with a solution. Using aloe vera and vitamin E, she made her sister Amyra a natural lip gloss. The formula cured the girl's...
Woman shot multiple times at New Orleans home Thanksgiving evening
A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a St. Claude-area home on Thanksgiving evening, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
