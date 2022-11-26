Read full article on original website
Bruins, Penguins unveil Winter Classic jerseys
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is always an annual celebration of hockey and the outdoors. It's also an annual opportunity for some creative new sweaters to enter the mix for the teams involved.The Bruins and Penguins, a little more than a month away from their Winter Classic meeting at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, revealed their jerseys for the game on Friday. Both jerseys pay homage to the past.On the Bruins' sweater, the word BOSTON on the chest has a typeface inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear logo underneath BOSTON was worn on the shoulders of...
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
Penguins Locker Room: Frustration Oozes From Every Corner
Frustration, spoken, unspoken and widely eluded to, permeated the Pittsburgh Penguins’ public thoughts Saturday after their 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena. Winger Rickard Rakell actually used the word. Others were less direct. None were as indirect as center and team captain Sidney Crosby,...
Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Winless in 10, Flyers lose 5-2 to Isles
The Philadelphia Flyers saw their winless streak grow to 10 games with a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday evening. A three-goal outburst by the Islanders in the third period blew the game open. Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock racked up four assists. Zach Parise...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO CANES
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Flames didn't give up and rallied twice, but fell 3-2 to the Hurricanes Saturday. It was the final tilt of a season-long six-game road trip, with the team finishing up 2-3-1. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Adam Ruzicka scored for the Flames, as did Tyler Toffoli who...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
Gostisbehere resurrected career with Coyotes, opening eyes around NHL
Defenseman would net significant return for Arizona if it pursued a trade. Shayne Gostisbehere's past and future trade value provide an appreciation for how far the defenseman has come during the past 16 months. The Arizona Coyotes acquired Gostisbehere along with second-round (defenseman Artem Duda) and seventh-round (traded to Montreal...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 28
* Josh Morrissey assisted on three of Winnipeg's seven goals to match the franchise record for most in a game by a defenseman and continued his strong start to the 2022-23 season. * While Erik Karlsson accomplished a franchise-first for the Sharks, his opponent Quinn Hughes guided the Canucks to...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ HURRICANES
FLAMES (9-8-3) @ HURRICANES (10-6-5) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sebastien Aho (23) Goals - Andrei Svechnikov (13) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.1% (24th) / PK - 80.8% (10th) Hurricanes:. PP - 15.0% (30th)...
NHL
Giroux gives Senators OT win against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Claude Giroux scored 20 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Giroux deked Jonathan Quick on a breakaway after receiving a lengthy backhand pass from Tim Stutzle. "The whole goal was special," Ottawa...
NHL
Kuemper makes 32 saves, Capitals shut out Flames
WASHINGTON -- Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves for the Washington Capitals in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames 3-0 at Capital One Arena on Friday. The shutout was Kuemper's second of the season and came one game after the Washington goalie was displeased with his performance in a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
NHL
Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Meet Kraken for Sunday Night Battle at Honda Center
The Ducks cap their Thanksgiving weekend homestand tonight with an Opening Night rematch, hosting the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The first 10,000 fans in attendance tonight will receive a Troy Terry...
NHL
Sharks score weird goal that rolls up Kunin's back, comes down in net
Pretty much everyone on ice was mystified as to where puck went before it landed across goal line. Matt Benning's shot gets redirected by Nick Bonino and then ricochets off Luke Kunin for a fluky goal that ties the game 1-1 in the 2nd period. 00:46 •. When a vulcanized...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
