Philadelphia, PA

CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins unveil Winter Classic jerseys

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is always an annual celebration of hockey and the outdoors. It's also an annual opportunity for some creative new sweaters to enter the mix for the teams involved.The Bruins and Penguins, a little more than a month away from their Winter Classic meeting at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, revealed their jerseys for the game on Friday. Both jerseys pay homage to the past.On the Bruins' sweater, the word BOSTON on the chest has a typeface inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear logo underneath BOSTON was worn on the shoulders of...
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Locker Room: Frustration Oozes From Every Corner

Frustration, spoken, unspoken and widely eluded to, permeated the Pittsburgh Penguins’ public thoughts Saturday after their 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena. Winger Rickard Rakell actually used the word. Others were less direct. None were as indirect as center and team captain Sidney Crosby,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP

Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Winless in 10, Flyers lose 5-2 to Isles

The Philadelphia Flyers saw their winless streak grow to 10 games with a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday evening. A three-goal outburst by the Islanders in the third period blew the game open. Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock racked up four assists. Zach Parise...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks

Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

FLAMES FALL TO CANES

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Flames didn't give up and rallied twice, but fell 3-2 to the Hurricanes Saturday. It was the final tilt of a season-long six-game road trip, with the team finishing up 2-3-1. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Adam Ruzicka scored for the Flames, as did Tyler Toffoli who...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period

Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division

Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Gostisbehere resurrected career with Coyotes, opening eyes around NHL

Defenseman would net significant return for Arizona if it pursued a trade. Shayne Gostisbehere's past and future trade value provide an appreciation for how far the defenseman has come during the past 16 months. The Arizona Coyotes acquired Gostisbehere along with second-round (defenseman Artem Duda) and seventh-round (traded to Montreal...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona

Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 28

* Josh Morrissey assisted on three of Winnipeg's seven goals to match the franchise record for most in a game by a defenseman and continued his strong start to the 2022-23 season. * While Erik Karlsson accomplished a franchise-first for the Sharks, his opponent Quinn Hughes guided the Canucks to...
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ HURRICANES

FLAMES (9-8-3) @ HURRICANES (10-6-5) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sebastien Aho (23) Goals - Andrei Svechnikov (13) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.1% (24th) / PK - 80.8% (10th) Hurricanes:. PP - 15.0% (30th)...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Giroux gives Senators OT win against Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Claude Giroux scored 20 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Giroux deked Jonathan Quick on a breakaway after receiving a lengthy backhand pass from Tim Stutzle. "The whole goal was special," Ottawa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Kuemper makes 32 saves, Capitals shut out Flames

WASHINGTON -- Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves for the Washington Capitals in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames 3-0 at Capital One Arena on Friday. The shutout was Kuemper's second of the season and came one game after the Washington goalie was displeased with his performance in a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Preview: Ducks Meet Kraken for Sunday Night Battle at Honda Center

The Ducks cap their Thanksgiving weekend homestand tonight with an Opening Night rematch, hosting the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The first 10,000 fans in attendance tonight will receive a Troy Terry...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues

TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
TAMPA, FL

