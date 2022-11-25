ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dbknews.com

Playing with Maryland women’s soccer gave Amanda Schafer a chance to continue her career

Amanda Schafer dribbles past a defender during Maryland women’s soccer’s 3-2 loss to Illinois on Sept. 22, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Maryland women’s soccer’s Amanda Schafer wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue her soccer career after graduating from the University of Rhode Island, but conversations with her family, notably her older sister Alexandra Schafer, encouraged her to give the sport another shot.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland men’s basketball moves up to No. 22 in AP poll

Jahmir Young dribbles during Maryland men’s basketball’s 95-79 win over Coppin State on Nov. 25, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Maryland men’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 22 in the latest AP poll released Monday. The Terps won their only matchup in the last week, a...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Rainelle Jones flourished in her final match for Maryland volleyball

Rainelle Jones jumps for the ball during Maryland volleyball’s 3-1 loss against Purdue on Nov. 23, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Last year, it was unclear whether Rainelle Jones played her final game in a Maryland uniform following the team’s season-ending loss to Minnesota. A senior at the time,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Seraph Brass illuminated D.C. with impressive musicality

Seraph Brass, founded by trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden, features her and artists Raquel Samayoa on trumpet, Rachel Velvikis on horn, Victoria Garcia on trombone and Cristina Cutts Doughtery on tuba. (Photo courtesy of Seraph Brass) After a 30-minute, dark and dismal ride underground on the unforgiving Metro, I was...
WASHINGTON, DC

