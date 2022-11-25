LOS ANGELES – The USC women's volleyball team (21-10) was awarded one of 32 at-large berths into the 2022 NCAA tournament and will hold the sixth seed in the Texas quarter of the bracket where the Trojans face Big South champion High Point (23-9) in a first-round match at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) on Friday, Dec. 2, at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. In the other first-round match at the Columbus site, Ohio Valley Conference champion Tennessee State (19-15) will take on third-seeded host Ohio State (19-9) from the Big Ten. The winners of the two first-round contests will meet in the second round on Saturday, Dec. 3 (6 p.m. ET).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO