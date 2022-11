The No. 1-ranked team in men’s college basketball was taken down Friday behind a career-best performance from a Wichita native. Maize graduate Caleb Grill scored a career-high 31 points to help Iowa State stun No. 1 North Carolina in a 70-65 win in the Phil Knight Invitational semifinals at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The Cyclones (5-0) will face either No. 18 Alabama or No. 20 Connecticut in Sunday’s championship game.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO