Ames, IA

cyclonefanatic.com

Start times, lines & How to watch Iowa State vs. No. 20 UConn

The No. Iowa State men’s basketball team will face off with No. 20 UConn, looking to improve to 6-0 on the season in the Phil Knight Invitational championship game. Below are the lines and TV information for the game. Iowa State vs. No. 20 UConn. Arena: The Moda Center...
AMES, IA
theuconnblog.com

Phil Knight Invitational Championship: No. 20 UConn men’s basketball vs. Iowa State | 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

UConn men’s basketball has started the season off on a tear, winning each of its seven matchups by 15 points or more, even against increasingly high-quality competition. Beating Oregon (in the state of Oregon) by 24 and No. 18 Alabama by 15 to begin the Phil Knight Invitational has UConn fans completely re-evaluating their ceiling for this year’s team.
AMES, IA
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after UNC gets upset by Iowa State

No. 1-ranked UNC had played with fire already and finally got burned on Friday with a loss to Iowa State, turning college basketball rankings upside down. The North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprise run to the National Championship Game last season as a No. 8 seed before falling narrowly to Kansas. But with their core returning, they earned favor as the No. 1 team in the preseason college basketball rankings. To start the year, though, UNC had not totally looked the part.
AMES, IA
goiowaawesome.com

#3 UConn 86, #9 Iowa 79:

In the first month of the new women’s basketball season, a clear Top 3 has emerged. Defending champion South Carolina is the clear #1, having gone on the road and defeated #2 Stanford 76-71 in overtime. Stanford is the pretty clear #2 because the Cardinal really should have beaten South Carolina in that game (but had the benefit of being at home). And UConn is also pretty clearly the #3 team in the country right now. The Huskies have already defeated preseason Top 5 Texas and also beat preseason Top 10 North Carolina State by 22.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lewis Central alum Max Duggan guides TCU win over Iowa State

(Fort Worth, TX) Iowa State’s frustrating 2022 football season came to an end on Saturday with a 62-14 loss at #4 TCU. The Horned Frogs cap off a 12-0 regular season. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, of Council Bluffs, passed for 212 yards and three scores. Iowa State ‘s biggest bright spot on offense was freshman running back Eli Sanders tallying 91 yards on seven rushes. Cartevious Norton added 71 yards on 12 carries. TCU returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. They led 24-0 by the end of the 1st quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
AMES, IA
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa

Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One person injured in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
DES MOINES, IA
97X

A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend

Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
superhits1027.com

Governor’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony cancelled

DES MOINES — An annual Thanksgiving week event outside the governor’s mansion has been canceled, due to bird flu concerns. American presidents began pardoning turkeys in the 1870s and governors around the country have been holding annual ceremonies, too, to offer clemency to birds that otherwise were otherwise headed to the Thanksgiving table.
IOWA STATE

