Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
Start times, lines & How to watch Iowa State vs. No. 20 UConn
The No. Iowa State men’s basketball team will face off with No. 20 UConn, looking to improve to 6-0 on the season in the Phil Knight Invitational championship game. Below are the lines and TV information for the game. Iowa State vs. No. 20 UConn. Arena: The Moda Center...
theuconnblog.com
Phil Knight Invitational Championship: No. 20 UConn men’s basketball vs. Iowa State | 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
UConn men’s basketball has started the season off on a tear, winning each of its seven matchups by 15 points or more, even against increasingly high-quality competition. Beating Oregon (in the state of Oregon) by 24 and No. 18 Alabama by 15 to begin the Phil Knight Invitational has UConn fans completely re-evaluating their ceiling for this year’s team.
Projected college basketball rankings after UNC gets upset by Iowa State
No. 1-ranked UNC had played with fire already and finally got burned on Friday with a loss to Iowa State, turning college basketball rankings upside down. The North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprise run to the National Championship Game last season as a No. 8 seed before falling narrowly to Kansas. But with their core returning, they earned favor as the No. 1 team in the preseason college basketball rankings. To start the year, though, UNC had not totally looked the part.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels knocked out of Phil Knight Invitational behind Caleb Grill’s hot night
UNC fans didn’t even get a good 15 minutes to settle themselves after the football team’s overtime loss to NC State before the basketball team added insult to injury with a 70-65 loss to Iowa State. The Cyclones went on a 10-0 run as UNC imploded down the stretch as Caleb Grill torched them for 31 points on seven threes.
CBS Sports
How to watch Connecticut vs. Iowa State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #20 Connecticut Huskies will take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. While not quite a landslide, the contest between UConn and the Alabama Crimson...
goiowaawesome.com
#3 UConn 86, #9 Iowa 79:
In the first month of the new women’s basketball season, a clear Top 3 has emerged. Defending champion South Carolina is the clear #1, having gone on the road and defeated #2 Stanford 76-71 in overtime. Stanford is the pretty clear #2 because the Cardinal really should have beaten South Carolina in that game (but had the benefit of being at home). And UConn is also pretty clearly the #3 team in the country right now. The Huskies have already defeated preseason Top 5 Texas and also beat preseason Top 10 North Carolina State by 22.
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Lewis Central alum Max Duggan guides TCU win over Iowa State
(Fort Worth, TX) Iowa State’s frustrating 2022 football season came to an end on Saturday with a 62-14 loss at #4 TCU. The Horned Frogs cap off a 12-0 regular season. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, of Council Bluffs, passed for 212 yards and three scores. Iowa State ‘s biggest bright spot on offense was freshman running back Eli Sanders tallying 91 yards on seven rushes. Cartevious Norton added 71 yards on 12 carries. TCU returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. They led 24-0 by the end of the 1st quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
wfmynews2.com
Extended Highlights from 2A West Regional Playoff matchup between Maiden vs. Reidsville
Reidsville won 34-7 and moves one step closer to a 23rd State Championship. The Rams host Burns next Friday in 2A West Regional Final.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KCCI.com
Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa
Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
KCCI.com
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
californiaexaminer.net
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise. The WCPSS staff received the following email:. “I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal...
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
superhits1027.com
Governor’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony cancelled
DES MOINES — An annual Thanksgiving week event outside the governor’s mansion has been canceled, due to bird flu concerns. American presidents began pardoning turkeys in the 1870s and governors around the country have been holding annual ceremonies, too, to offer clemency to birds that otherwise were otherwise headed to the Thanksgiving table.
Comments / 0