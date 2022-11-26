Read full article on original website
Related
backingthepack.com
We are having all of the salt, thank you
What’s a good rivalry win without just rubbing it in at every possible opportunity? Ben Finley managed to drop a reference to his brother’s “Carter-Finley North” remark while also throwing this one out there:. That’s some seriously impressive trolling for a dude starting his first game;...
backingthepack.com
Game thread: NC State vs. UNC
Been trying to muster up some optimism today, and nope, it’s just not coming. TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill)
Comments / 0