Chicago, IL

VikingsTerritory

Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings

Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Justin Fields injury update: Bears QB ruled out against Jets with shoulder issue

Over the past several weeks, arguably no NFL quarterback has had more on his shoulders than Justin Fields. Ironically, the Bears quarterback suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday that has resulted in head coach Matt Eberflus labeling him as day-to-day earlier this week. Fields was ultimately ruled out Sunday as he was listed among the players on the Bears' inactives list. Veteran Trevor Siemian will start in his place.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney Injuries Leave Bears Roster Thin

Many Bears injuries could provide biggest challenge yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were handed an ugly loss at MetLife Stadium when the Jets beat them handily 31-10, but the biggest loss wasn’t in the standings, it was in the depth chart. The Bears entered Sunday’s game pretty banged up, with Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon all ruled out before the coin toss. They exited the game with many more injuries, to more key players.
CHICAGO, IL

