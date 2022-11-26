Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Fields didn't have 'strength' to protect himself, perform vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Justin Fields took the field at MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before Sunday's kick-off between the Bears and the New York Jets. The second-year quarterback threw some light passes as he tested out his separated left shoulder. The Bears said all week that Fields would have...
Bears' Justin Fields out vs Jets, leaving quarterback situation in flux
Justin Fields was deactivated before the Chicago Bears played the New York Jets on Sunday but the quarterback picture wasn't made any clearer.
Bears fizzle on offense with Fields out, Siemian in vs. Jets
Justin Fields was ruled out for the game against the New York Jets with an injured left shoulder and Trevor Siemian started in his place
Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings
Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
Bears Vs. Jets Inactives: Justin Fields Out for Week 12 Game
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Justin Fields and the Bears both said the second-year quarterback would only play Sunday against the New York Jets if he could 100 percent execute the game plan and protect himself. That was always a long shot. Fields, who suffered a separated left shoulder with...
Chicago Bears game lose to NY Jets; Trevor Siemian started as QB with Justin Fields out
Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff after being listed as questionable with an injured left shoulder. Trevor Siemian started in his place.
CBS Sports
Justin Fields injury update: Bears QB ruled out against Jets with shoulder issue
Over the past several weeks, arguably no NFL quarterback has had more on his shoulders than Justin Fields. Ironically, the Bears quarterback suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday that has resulted in head coach Matt Eberflus labeling him as day-to-day earlier this week. Fields was ultimately ruled out Sunday as he was listed among the players on the Bears' inactives list. Veteran Trevor Siemian will start in his place.
Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney Injuries Leave Bears Roster Thin
Many Bears injuries could provide biggest challenge yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were handed an ugly loss at MetLife Stadium when the Jets beat them handily 31-10, but the biggest loss wasn’t in the standings, it was in the depth chart. The Bears entered Sunday’s game pretty banged up, with Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon all ruled out before the coin toss. They exited the game with many more injuries, to more key players.
Darnell Mooney injury update will leave Justin Fields shaking his head
The Chicago Bears might have just lost an offensive weapon for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. It is feared that wide receiver Darnell Mooney has sustained a season-ending lower-body injury during Week 12’s game against the New York Jets on the road, according to a source of Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 12 inactives: Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Justin Fields (shoulder), Chase Young (illness) won't play
Another Sunday, another list of notable players who will be sidelined due to injury. After a week of speculating, NFL teams have issued their game-day inactives, noting who will and won't be suiting up today. Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Commanders pass rusher Chase Young (illness) and Bears quarterback Justin...
Comments / 0