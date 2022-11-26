NC high school football playoffs scores: NCHSAA regional semifinals in North Carolina
Here are the scores from the regional semifinal round of the NCHSAA state football playoffs, held Friday, Nov. 25. This is the fourth of six rounds of the tournament.
Regional finals will be held Friday, Dec. 2, at home sites across the state.
Winners of the East and West regionals meet for the state championship in their class either Dec. 9 or 10. Times will be decided after the regional final round.
The 2A and 4A championships will be held at Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina. One game will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, the other at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The 1A and 3A championships will be held at Carter-Finley Stadium at NC State on Saturday Dec. 10. One game will be at 3 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.
REGIONAL FINALS SCHEDULE: NC high school football playoff brackets for 2022: NCHSAA regional final pairings
4A East
No. 12 Millbrook 19, No. 1 Hillside 14
No. 2 New Bern 70, No. 11 Rolesville 34
4A West
No. 1 Grimsley 40, No. 5 Hough 37 (3OT)
No. 6 Weddington 17, No. 7 A.C. Reynolds 10
3A East
No. 1 Northern Nash 42, No. 28 Triton 7
No. 3 Fayetteville Seventy-First 38, No. 7 Terry Sanford 13
3A West
No. 4 East Lincoln 46, No. 1 Kings Mountain 20
No. 11 South Point 28, No. 23 Eastern Guilford 25
2A East
No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 48, No. 1 Princeton 14
No. 2 East Duplin 49, No. 3 Whiteville 6
2A West
No. 1 Reidsville 34, No. 5 Maiden 7
No. 3 Burns 49, No. 7 Monroe 40
1A East
No. 1 Tarboro 45, No. 4 Northampton County 20
No. 3 Rosewood 27, No. 2 North Moore 7
1A West
No. 4 Mount Airy 35, No. 1 Eastern Randolph 17
No. 6 Draughn 42, No. 2 Andrews 21
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: NC high school football playoffs scores: NCHSAA regional semifinals in North Carolina
Comments / 0