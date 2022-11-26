NC high school football playoffs scores: NCHSAA regional semifinals in North Carolina

Here are the scores from the regional semifinal round of the NCHSAA state football playoffs, held Friday, Nov. 25. This is the fourth of six rounds of the tournament.

Regional finals will be held Friday, Dec. 2, at home sites across the state.

Winners of the East and West regionals meet for the state championship in their class either Dec. 9 or 10. Times will be decided after the regional final round.

The 2A and 4A championships will be held at Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina. One game will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, the other at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The 1A and 3A championships will be held at Carter-Finley Stadium at NC State on Saturday Dec. 10. One game will be at 3 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.

4A East

No. 12 Millbrook 19, No. 1 Hillside 14

No. 2 New Bern 70, No. 11 Rolesville 34

4A West

No. 1 Grimsley 40, No. 5 Hough 37 (3OT)

No. 6 Weddington 17, No. 7 A.C. Reynolds 10

3A East

No. 1 Northern Nash 42, No. 28 Triton 7

No. 3 Fayetteville Seventy-First 38, No. 7 Terry Sanford 13

3A West

No. 4 East Lincoln 46, No. 1 Kings Mountain 20

No. 11 South Point 28, No. 23 Eastern Guilford 25

2A East

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 48, No. 1 Princeton 14

No. 2 East Duplin 49, No. 3 Whiteville 6

2A West

No. 1 Reidsville 34, No. 5 Maiden 7

No. 3 Burns 49, No. 7 Monroe 40

1A East

No. 1 Tarboro 45, No. 4 Northampton County 20

No. 3 Rosewood 27, No. 2 North Moore 7

1A West

No. 4 Mount Airy 35, No. 1 Eastern Randolph 17

No. 6 Draughn 42, No. 2 Andrews 21

