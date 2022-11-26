ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC high school football playoff brackets for 2022: NCHSAA regional final pairings

By Dan Spears, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago

Here are the pairings for the regional finals round of the NCHSAA state football playoffs. Fifth-round games will be held at home sites across North Carolina, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2.

Winners of the East and West regionals meet for the state championship in their class either Dec. 9 or 10.

The 2A and 4A championships will be held at Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina. One game will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, the other at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The 1A and 3A championships will be held at Carter-Finley Stadium at NC State on Saturday Dec. 10. One game will be at 3 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.

Times will be decided after the regional final round.

ROUND 4 SCORES: NC high school football playoffs scores: NCHSAA regional semifinals in North Carolina

4A East

No. 12 Millbrook (13-1) at No. 2 New Bern (14-0)

4A West

No. 6 Weddington (13-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (14-0)

3A East

No. 3 Fayetteville Seventy-First (14-0) at No. 1 Northern Nash (14-0)

3A West

No. 11 South Point (13-1) at No. 4 East Lincoln (14-0)

2A East

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) at No. 2 East Duplin (13-1)

2A West

No. 3 Burns (13-1) at No. 1 Reidsville (13-1)

1A East

No. 3 Rosewood (10-4) at No. 1 Tarboro (12-1)

1A West

No. 6 Draughn (13-1) at No. 4 Mount Airy (13-1)

