Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger
Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
Twins Sign Johan Camargo To Minor League Deal
The Twins are in agreement with Johan Camargo on a minor league contract, per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic.
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
Taylor Heinicke tosses a pair of TDs in Commanders' Week 12 win
Taylor Heinicke completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday's win over the Falcons. Heinicke has not been using his legs at all which has put a major cap on his fantasy production. The other problem with Heinicke's fantasy stock is the Commanders have been winning games causing a negative game script in which Heinicke is handing the ball off consistently. Washington's QB is best left o the bench or on wavier wires moving forward unless an emergency starter is needed for your team.
Mike Clevinger receiving interest from White Sox
Clevinger hit the free-agent market this offseason following a come-back campaign for the Padres. The veteran righty missed all of 2021 due to injury, but he returned to post a 4.33 ERA across 114 1/3 innings this year. Clevinger spent the first several years of his career in Cleveland, so he is quite familiar with the A.L. Central. He seems like a solid fit for the middle of the White Sox rotation.
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Mike White, Zay Jones, Brian Robinson
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Week 12 saw Josh Jacobs (RB – LV) run all over the Seahawks, but we already knew he was good. Below are some players whose production was unexpected.
Dolphins D/ST dominate with five sacks and a score in Week 12
The Dolphins D/ST recorded five sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown while allowing 15 points in Sunday's 30-15 win over the Texans. The Dolphins D/ST has been very up-and-down this season. However, they've been opportunistic at times with three defensive touchdowns on the year. In the right matchup, the Dolphins D/ST have a nice ceiling but still carry the prospect of a low floor. The Dolphins D/ST face a difficult task as they play the 49ers in Santa Clara in Week 13.
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Guillermo Heredia
Guillermo Heredia was never the most talented player on the Braves, or the most dynamic on the field, but make no mistake, his contributions to the 2022 did not go unnoticed. Or unappreciated. How Acquired. In the lead -up to the 2021 season, the New York Mets placed Heredia on...
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 12 (2022)
“Put a grain of boldness into everything you do.”. It’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to have a good team. But in order to go from good to great, you have to take some chances. You have to do your homework and figure out where you can zig when the rest of your league (or at least your opponent this week) zags. In short, you need to know how and when to be bold.
Tristan Jarry stellar between pipes in Friday's win over Flyers
Tristan Jarry was stellar between the pipes for the Penguins Friday, stopping 29 of 30 shots faced in a 4-1 win over the Flyers. Jarry has begun to turn his early season struggles in the crease around for the Penguins, allowing one goal or less in three of his last five starts (4-0-1). The 27-year-old netminder has always flashed the ability to steal games when in the crease as the No. 1 goaltender in Pittsburgh, and if his recent strong play continues the Penguins will be a tough opponent for the rest of the season. Jarry carries a .914 save percentage and 2.90 GAA in 13 starts (8-3-2) so far this season.
Josh Archibald posts two points Friday against Flyers
Josh Archibald posted two points for the Penguins Friday, scoring one goal and adding one assist in a 4-1 win over the Flyers. Archibald has picked points in just four of his last 11 games for the Penguins, posting a 0.45 point per game (three goals, two assists) in that span as more of a defensive specialist as part of head coach Mike Sullivan's forward group. The 30-year-old can be left off rosters for the time being, posting just six points (four goals, two assists) in 20 games so far this season.
Lamar Jackson throws for 254 yards, one TD vs. Jaguars
Lamar Jackson completed 16 of his 32 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 rushes for 89 yards and a lost fumble in a 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Week 12. Jackson did not have a good day passing, completing just 50% of his passes for a season-low in that department. His fumble was a costly one as it came in Jacksonville territory late in the fourth quarter. Jackson should have had a bigger afternoon but Mark Andrews dropped a would-be touchdown. It has been slow going for the explosive quarterback of late as he has just seven passing touchdowns over his past eight contests. Jackson will be on the QB1 radar in a tough home matchup against the Broncos in Week 13.
David Bakhtiari active for Week 12
Bakhtiari was questionable with a knee issue but is a go for Sunday Night Football. Bakhtiari's presence at the left tackle position will be valuable against the Eagles' pass rush as Green Bay attempts to keep Aaron Rodgers' jersey clean against Philly. Bakhtiari will help make give Rodgers' more time to find the open man against a top-ranked Philly secondary. Thankfully for the managers of skill position Green Bay players, Bakhtiari should be helpful for both the passing and run games.
This Day In Dodgers History: Roy Campanella Named 1953 NL MVP
On Nov. 27, 1953, Brooklyn Dodgers catcher Roy Campanella was named the National League MVP. It was Campanella’s second time winning the award, which he took home again for a third and final time in 1955. During the 1953 season, Campanella’s sixth with the Dodgers, he hit .312/.395/.611 with...
Broncos D/ST falls in Week 12 to Sam Darnold's Panthers
The Broncos D/ST allowed 23 points while recording no sacks and recovering a fumble in a Week 12 loss to Carolina. In another game that QB Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense could get absolutely nothing going, the defense struggled to contain debuting QB Sam Darnold and company. WR DJ Moore scored and surpassed 100 yards receiving, and RB D'Onta Foreman managed 113 yards of his own on the ground. The Broncos' season has long been over, and they face the Ravens next week. Their D/ST will not be a recommended streaming option in that matchup.
Jimmy Garoppolo throws for 222 yards and a touchdown in Week 12
Jimmy Garoppolo completed 26 of his 37 pass attempts for 222 yards and one touchdown in San Francisco's Week 12 win against New Orleans. He added four carries for four yards. Garoppolo threw for a similar amount of yards compared to last week, but notched just a single touchdown in this low-scoring affair. He did not commit any turnovers for the fourth straight game. Garoppolo will almost certainly need to keep throwing the ball in Week 13's big date with the Dolphins, especially if Elijah Mitchell is sidelined for that matchup. Fantasy managers should continue playing him as a solid QB2 option.
Julio Teheran’s Minor League Deal With Padres Could Lead To Major Payday
Julio Teheran has 11 seasons of MLB experience under his belt. The former Atlanta Braves starter has a chance to earn a pretty penny with the San Diego Padres in 2023.
Justin Fields not expected to play Sunday
Justin Fields (shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday against the Jets. The expectation is Trevor Siemian will start for the Bears. (Adam Schefter on Twitter ) Fields was listed as questionable with a separated shoulder. The Bears planned on allowing Fields a chance to warm up and he would only play if he was 100%, but Siemian is in line to start against the Jets. Fields will now look to recover and return to the lineup in Week 13.
Will Deebo Samuel Play in Week 12? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Deebo Samuel‘s season has been a far cry from 2021’s breakout year. Though he has played in all but one game this year, he has finished as a WR2 or higher only three times. San Francisco hosts New Orleans for a matchup that should favor the Niners with whatever weapons they’d like to deploy. Samuel was limited in practice and carries the questionable tag heading into game day, and fantasy managers will need to have a backup available given the game’s late start. Will Deebo Samuel play in Week 12? Here’s what we know.
