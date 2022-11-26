ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Mutts leads Virginia Tech past Charleston Southern 69-64

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern on Friday night.

Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies (6-1).

A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch.

Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Among the starters, Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds, Tahlik Chavez scored 12 and Bryan added 11.

Virginia Tech is 7-0 all-time against Charleston Southern. This win was vastly different than the first six that the Hokies claimed by an average of 27.2 points. The largest lead on Friday was six points for each team, both in the first half. In all, there were 13 ties and 10 lead changes.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More
Related
