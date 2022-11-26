Read full article on original website
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A winter storm system will approach the region on Tuesday, causing hazardous travel conditions as moderate snow & a wintry mix falls. A mix of rain/sleet, and snow arrives on Tuesday during the mid-morning hours. Later in the day, the main storm system arrives and will bring all snow from Eau Claire, Medford, to Minocqua. The Wausau area will see mainly rain before a slow changeover to snow around 4-7 pm on Tuesday.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Utilities Holiday Lights Contest Returns for 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Get out your inflatables and untangle your lights! Help spread holiday cheer through Marshfield Utilities’ Holiday Light Content. For every entry, MU will donate $10 to local charities (up to $500). Lighting Contest Details:. Take a photo (or photos) of your outdoor holiday decorations...
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
onfocus.news
Marshfield’s Central Avenue to Close Thursday for Parade
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Downtown Holiday Parade will take place this Thursday, December 1, 2022 starting at 6:30 p.m. South Central Avenue between 2nd Street and 9th Street will be closed to traffic by the City’s Street Division starting at 3 p.m. the day of the parade and reopened shortly after the parade is finished.
drydenwire.com
Morning Crash On HWY 48 In Barron County Results In Fatality
BARRON COUNTY - A crash on HWY 48 in Barron County this morning has resulted in death of a 23-year-old male from Cumberland, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. At 7:55 a.m., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received...
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody for suspected OWI in Eau Claire County. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. According to a release, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding at 1:02 a.m. Saturday...
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Abbotsford cop filmed punching man twice during arrest after The Offspring concert
The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says its professional standards section is reviewing an incident on Saturday night (Nov. 26) in which an officer punched a man twice in the face as he was under arrest. The incident occurred outside Abbotsford Centre after a concert featuring the bands The Offspring and...
