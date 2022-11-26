MIAMI -- Investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday that they have identified the big rig driver who struck and killed a wheelchair-bound man last week before leaving the scene.Officials have not publicly released the identify of the driver or the trucking company that is now linked to the death of Oswaldo Rojas.The 60-year-old man was struck shortly before 2 p.m. last Tuesday by the driver who left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd Street, police said.Rojas had been hospitalized in critical condition but he died from his injuries recently, police said. Rojas had been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash but succumbed to his injuries. . Surveillance tape obtained by CBS4 shows the moments before the accident happened.It showed Rojas in the distance on the corner of an intersection in his wheelchair. Moments late, you see the yellow 18-wheeler that hit him, according to the store manager.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO