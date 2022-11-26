Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Man in wheelchair struck by 18-wheeler in NW Miami-Dade dies; widow pleads for information
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler in Northwest Miami-Dade has died in the hospital, and now his widow is making an emotional plea for information as police make progress tracking down the driver of the truck. Speaking with 7News on...
WSVN-TV
Mother forces son to confess distraction theft at SW Miami-Dade smoke shop
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a theft case involving a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade after the suspect’s mother made him do the right thing. According to Miami-Dade Police, the distraction theft took place at Smokers Goods, located near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m., Nov. 19.
NBC Miami
Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade Dies
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died from his injuries, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that the man who was struck on Nov. 22 has died. Police haven't released his identity but family identified...
NBC Miami
‘He Never Came Home': Family Seeks Answers in Fatal Miramar Hit-and-Run
The family of a man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Miramar over the weekend is asking for the public's help to solve the case. Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez was walking along Pembroke Road near 65th Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when he was fatally struck. Surveillance footage...
Police ID driver who struck, killed wheelchair-bound man last week
MIAMI -- Investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday that they have identified the big rig driver who struck and killed a wheelchair-bound man last week before leaving the scene.Officials have not publicly released the identify of the driver or the trucking company that is now linked to the death of Oswaldo Rojas.The 60-year-old man was struck shortly before 2 p.m. last Tuesday by the driver who left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd Street, police said.Rojas had been hospitalized in critical condition but he died from his injuries recently, police said. Rojas had been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash but succumbed to his injuries. . Surveillance tape obtained by CBS4 shows the moments before the accident happened.It showed Rojas in the distance on the corner of an intersection in his wheelchair. Moments late, you see the yellow 18-wheeler that hit him, according to the store manager.
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher ID'd as Victim as Suspect Sketch Released in I-95 Road Rage Shooting
Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect who opened fire on two vehicles during a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man, woman and girl hospitalized. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard...
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
NBC Miami
At Least 1 Injured in Fire at House in NW Miami-Dade
At least one person was injured as crews battled a fire at a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. The fire broke out at a home in the 2900 block of Northwest 47th Street in Brownsville. Footage showed a large hole in a section of the roof in the rear of the home.
WPTV
Triple shooting on Interstate 95 injures man, woman, girl in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a Sunday night shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County, the sheriff's office said. The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exit. The Florida Highway...
Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
WSVN-TV
Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in NE Miami-Dade Neighborhood
Police were investigating a fatal shooting in a neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Sierra Drive. Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim, a late teen or young adult, was shot and ran to a house for help. He collapsed and died at...
NBC Miami
2 Adults, Girl Injured in Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
Police are searching for a driver who opened fire on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man and woman in another car and a girl in a third vehicle hospitalized. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard and...
NBC Miami
Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood
Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
cw34.com
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
WINKNEWS.com
Miramar police use virtual training to prepare officers for real encounters
MIAMI (CBS Miami) Officers with the Miramar Police Department have begun using de-escalation training, which is now in the metaverse and gives the department the ability to create or re-create any scenario. Officer Jeffrey Gilbert recently used the new system for the first time ever. Training officer Mauricio Arbelaez was...
WSVN-TV
North Miami Senior High football coach: school quarterback dies from gunshot wound in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young adult male, identified by North Miami Senior High’s football coach as the team’s quarterback, died after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim, identified by the coach as 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, was shot sometime after 1 p.m. at 165 Sierra Drive, Tuesday,...
NBC Miami
$5,000 Reward Offered in Fort Lauderdale Double Shooting That Killed Woman
A $5,000 reward is being offered in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police officials responded to the area and found the...
Road rage shooting on I-95 leaves 3 hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded three people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire, resulting in the closure of several freeway lanes and massive traffic gridlock.A man and woman inside one of the vehicles were wounded and taken to a local hospital. The woman's injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening while the man was expected to recover, authorities said in a written statement. A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not...
Comments / 4