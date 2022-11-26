ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Miami

Police ID driver who struck, killed wheelchair-bound man last week

MIAMI -- Investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday that they have identified the big rig driver who struck and killed a wheelchair-bound man last week before leaving the scene.Officials have not publicly released the identify of the driver or the trucking company that is now linked to the death of Oswaldo Rojas.The 60-year-old man was struck shortly before 2 p.m. last Tuesday by the driver who left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd Street, police said.Rojas had been hospitalized in critical condition but he died from his injuries recently, police said. Rojas had been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash but succumbed to his injuries. .  Surveillance tape obtained by CBS4 shows the moments before the accident happened.It showed Rojas in the distance on the corner of an intersection in his wheelchair. Moments late, you see the yellow 18-wheeler that hit him, according to the store manager.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village

MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

At Least 1 Injured in Fire at House in NW Miami-Dade

At least one person was injured as crews battled a fire at a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. The fire broke out at a home in the 2900 block of Northwest 47th Street in Brownsville. Footage showed a large hole in a section of the roof in the rear of the home.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body  had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood

Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
PINEWOOD, FL
cw34.com

3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Miramar police use virtual training to prepare officers for real encounters

MIAMI (CBS Miami) Officers with the Miramar Police Department have begun using de-escalation training, which is now in the metaverse and gives the department the ability to create or re-create any scenario. Officer Jeffrey Gilbert recently used the new system for the first time ever. Training officer Mauricio Arbelaez was...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Road rage shooting on I-95 leaves 3 hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded three people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire, resulting in the closure of several freeway lanes and massive traffic gridlock.A man and woman inside one of the vehicles were wounded and taken to a local hospital. The woman's injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening while the man was expected to recover, authorities said in a written statement. A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy