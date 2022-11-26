Read full article on original website
Ethiopia offers no date for end to blackout in Tigray region
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — There is “no timeline” for restoring internet access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, a senior government official said Tuesday. The restoration of Tigray’s internet service will be carried alongside the resumption of its phone and electricity services, though no date has been set for those goals, Ethiopia’s Minister for Innovation and Technology Belete Molla said.
Panama confronts illegal trafficking of animals
ANCON, Panama (AP) — In a tropical forest beside the Panama Canal, two black-handed spider monkeys swing about their wire enclosure, balanced by their long tails. They arrived at this government rehabilitation center after environmental authorities seized them from people who had been keeping them as pets. In the...
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. Docking with the Tiangong station came at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, about 6 1/2...
First US-bound VinFast EVs shipped for December delivery
Vietnamese automaker VinFast reported last week that it had shipped its first batch of VF 8 electric SUVs for the U.S., with the first deliveries due before the end of the calendar year. The shipment of 999 EVs departed Hai Phong, Vietnam, Nov. 25 for what is scheduled to be...
